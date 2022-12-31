Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Edna Karr’s first Catholic League basketball season will be ‘different’
Edna Karr’s Taurus Howard has coached enough basketball games against Jesuit to know what he should expect when the teams begin district play Tuesday. What he will soon find out is what it is like to play a bunch of teams twice in a season. Karr (7-6) and Jesuit...
NOLA.com
High school basketball: Strong fourth quarter gives John Curtis the edge against Holy Cross
Tied through three quarters, the difference between John Curtis and Holy Cross came down to a stout final eight minutes that carried the host Patriots to a 60-56 District 9-5A victory against the Tigers in the Catholic League opener for both teams Tuesday night at the Curtis gym. Guards Autrail...
NOLA.com
Emerging stars fueled upset of Eagles, are carrying Saints during their three-game winning streak
The future is now for the New Orleans Saints. If you have been paying attention, you can see the roster transitioning at certain spots on the depth chart as young players ascend into lead roles and supplant veterans in playing time and production. This was the case in the 20-10...
NOLA.com
LSU linebacker and team captain Mike Jones will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
LSU backup linebacker and team captain Mike Jones said after the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after the 63-7 win Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his last game...
NOLA.com
On the day they were eliminated, the Saints showed some fight in their 3rd straight win
In the aftermath of the New Orleans Saints’ third straight win, Taysom Hill thought about a question regarding what the last 17 weeks have informed him about who his team is. Hill settled on three words: “Whatever it takes.”. This hasn’t been an easy season for the Saints,...
NOLA.com
Saints eliminated from postseason contention in Week 17 despite beating the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — The New Orleans Saints took care of their side of things but did not receive the help they needed across the league, and they were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday evening. Their playoff hopes were officially extinguished when the Green Bay Packers completed a blowout of the...
