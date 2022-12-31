Read full article on original website
Who will be each club's best player in 2023?
Happy New Year! We made it! All told, 2022 was a pretty fantastic year -- as close to “normal” as it has been around these parts in quite a while. But '23 promises to be even better. Because new years always promise to be even better. That’s the point of a new year, after all.
What was the ‘Shot Heard ‘Round The World’?
There are moments in baseball that transcend the sport. Babe Ruth’s called shot in the 1932 World Series was one of those. So was Hank Aaron’s 715th home run on April 8, 1974, in which he passed Ruth to become the new all-time home run king. However, perhaps...
9 players looking for fresh start after tough Year 1 of new deals
A year ago at this time, we were wondering where several notable free agents would end up, including Kris Bryant, Trevor Story, Javier Báez, Nick Castellanos, Chris Taylor and Eduardo Rodriguez. What else do those players have in common other than being part of last offseason's free-agent class? They all had 2022 seasons they’d like to forget about.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
McCann brings veteran presence to 'exciting' young O's team
When James McCann found out he’d been traded from the Mets to the Orioles late on Dec. 21, it began a whirlwind holiday season for the 32-year-old catcher. He’s now spending the first week of 2023 by moving his family and preparing for a fresh start with his fourth team in six years.
5 reasons why Carlos Beltrán belongs in Hall of Fame
Now in his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, Carlos Beltrán's candidacy is nothing short of polarizing. On merit alone, the longtime center fielder has the best case for election among all the first-timers this year based on his performance and production over a 20-year big league career. The Puerto Rican-born Beltrán was, after all, a Rookie of the Year winner (1999), a nine-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove honoree.
Vaughn has big shoes to fill at first for White Sox
CHICAGO -- Andrew Vaughn knows a thing or two about handling pressure. His Major League debut with the 2021 White Sox, for a team projected as a World Series contender, arrived with just 254 previous Minor League career plate appearances. Vaughn also started in left field, which was a position put upon the No. 3 pick in the 2019 Draft during the final week of Spring Training after an Eloy Jiménez injury.
Dom Smith heading to Nats on 1-year deal (source)
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals prioritized adding a lefty bat to their lineup this offseason, and they did so with first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith on Tuesday. Smith has agreed to a one-year deal with Washington, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Smith's deal is for $2 million and includes another $2 million in performance bonuses, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical.
No more shift could mean quite a few more hits for these batters
Earlier this winter, we dug into the upcoming positioning ban, attempting to use Statcast data to identify which hitters might benefit the most from the new rules. As we discussed at the time, it’s complicated -- mostly because teams can still position intelligently within the rules, and because we don’t know if or how certain hitters will change their approaches against different defenses, and because hitters might improve or decline naturally -- but given what we know, it’s a good proxy. You can read how the whole thing worked here.
8 prospect-related predictions for '23
In the first Pipeline Podcast of 2023, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo take a look at the year ahead with a wide range of predictions about prospects and farm systems to keep an eye on, from Rookies of the Year in both leagues and the No. 1 overall Draft pick to which organization will finish with the top-ranked farm system at season's end and more. Since bragging rights come down to predictions, we'll focus on those.
NHL stars unveil MLB-themed gear for frozen Fenway game
With Fenway Park slated to host the NHL’s 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bruins forward David Pastrňák took the opportunity to show off his Red Sox-inspired gear ahead of Monday’s game. One of the NHL’s most fashion-forward stars, Pastrňák on...
As extension talks continue, Red Sox, Devers settle on '23 salary
BOSTON -- Reaching a long-term extension with Rafael Devers has long been a goal for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. While it hasn’t come to fruition yet, the Sox announced on Tuesday that they’ve avoided arbitration with their star third baseman by agreeing with him on a one-year contract for 2023.
The history of people hating (and ultimately loving) major rule changes
It is ingrained and obvious now, at all levels of baseball, that foul balls prior to two-strike counts are considered strikes. Without such a rule, at-bats -- and therefore games -- could go on for an eternity. But way back in 1901, at the onset of the modern Major Leagues,...
These star SS prospects have inside track on No. 1 ranking
In the first MLB Pipeline Podcast of the new year, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff look into their crystal balls to make predictions for the 2023 season. The prognosticators make their picks for Rookie of the Year in each league, Pipeline Hitter and Pitcher of the Year and which team will have the top farm system at the end of '23.
Bruins, Penguins wear throwback baseball unis to Fenway
When the Bruins and Penguins arrived at Fenway Park on Monday morning -- a crisp winter day warmer than many of Fenway Park's actual Opening Days -- they made sure to dress for the occasion. That meant the Bruins got off their bus in gorgeous throwback Red Sox uniforms:. "They're...
Here are the first Power Rankings of 2023
While it’s still the offseason, the New Year provides a perfect mile-marker for baseball fans. It’s almost the halfway point between the World Series ending, and Spring Training games beginning. At MLB.com, we produce two way-too-early Power Rankings during the offseason. The first one lands before the confetti...
Fenway shines in Bruins' Winter Classic victory
BOSTON, MA -- On a day when Fenway Park is usually hibernating for the winter, it instead played host to hockey's jewel event as the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins squared off. For the first time since 2010, the NHL's Winter Classic returned to the Major League's oldest and most venerated stadium as 39,243 delirious fans decked out in black-and-gold cheered as Boston defeated Pittsburgh, 2-1, behind two goals from winger Jake DeBrusk.
