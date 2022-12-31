Smoke on the Water bonfire returns to Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – An annual tradition along the Crystal Coast is back to ring in the New Year.

The Smoke on the Water bonfire in Atlantic Beach took place on Friday. The annual tradition is something people look forward to every year.

“It’s just a very, very positive community event. I’ve told several friends that night I never get tired of this,” said one Carteret County resident, Curt Winbourne.

It traditionally happens on the Friday before New Year’s Eve, and the town spends all year saving up wood for it. This year, they had 386 palettes ready to burn.

“I think the fun of the bonfire on the beach is that typically fires aren’t permitted on the beach, just by a random citizen on a random day. So, it’s fun for people to be able to enjoy that once a year,” said the Director of Recreation, Communication, and Special Events for the Town of Atlantic Beach, Morgan Gilbert.

The town sold s’mores kits too and had smaller fires adjacent to the big one so people could roast their marshmallows safely.

“It’s our way to bring in the new year and have an event that’s really fun, that’ll bring all of our community members together, as well as everyone who’s in town for the holiday,” said Gilbert.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.