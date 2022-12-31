ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Thompson scores 54 in double-OT Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vintage Klay Thompson showed up to the Chase Center on Monday night. With Steph Curry out, his Splash Brother poured in 54 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 143-141 in double-overtime. The point total was Thompson’s most since he missed more than two seasons with knee […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

B/R Says Suns Will Eventually Settle Standards on Jae Crowder Trade

The Phoenix Suns have now lost their previous six-of-seven games after Monday's 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks, their lowest scoring output of the season. After starting the season strong, a barrage of injuries has hit Phoenix. Cam Johnson is nearing his return from a torn meniscus but isn't practicing with the team just yet. Devin Booker, dealing with a groin injury, will be evaluated a few weeks down the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Nuggets takeaways: Jokic wins Round 2 against Tatum

The first-place teams in each NBA conference faced off Sunday night as the Boston Celtics visited the Denver Nuggets. It was the Western Conference powerhouse starting 2023 with a victory, 123-111. Boston struggled offensively to begin its four-game road trip, shooting 46 percent from the floor and just 27.3 percent...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Comeback, DeRozan Buzzer Beater Fall Short Vs. Cavaliers

10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls concluded a home back-to-back on Saturday night with a 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when DeMar DeRozan’s baseline runner at the buzzer rimmed out. Despite playing without two starters in Darius...
CHICAGO, IL

