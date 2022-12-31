Read full article on original website
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Kawhi Leonard sits out with an illness as Clippers fall to Heat
Paul George scored 25 points as the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, who was sidelined with an illness, in the 110-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
KRON4 News
Thompson scores 54 in double-OT Warriors win
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vintage Klay Thompson showed up to the Chase Center on Monday night. With Steph Curry out, his Splash Brother poured in 54 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 143-141 in double-overtime. The point total was Thompson’s most since he missed more than two seasons with knee […]
Thompson's season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season...
Turner’s 34 points, Haliburton’s big 4th quarter boost Pacers in win vs. Clippers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this […]
Yardbarker
B/R Says Suns Will Eventually Settle Standards on Jae Crowder Trade
The Phoenix Suns have now lost their previous six-of-seven games after Monday's 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks, their lowest scoring output of the season. After starting the season strong, a barrage of injuries has hit Phoenix. Cam Johnson is nearing his return from a torn meniscus but isn't practicing with the team just yet. Devin Booker, dealing with a groin injury, will be evaluated a few weeks down the road.
Yardbarker
Hoops Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Cavs, Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert
The Nets are setting their sights on “bigger and better things” after their struggles earlier this season, according to star forward Kevin Durant. As it stands, they have won 121 straight. “It was one of those years you reflect on and you see the turning points in the...
NBC Sports
Celtics vs. Nuggets takeaways: Jokic wins Round 2 against Tatum
The first-place teams in each NBA conference faced off Sunday night as the Boston Celtics visited the Denver Nuggets. It was the Western Conference powerhouse starting 2023 with a victory, 123-111. Boston struggled offensively to begin its four-game road trip, shooting 46 percent from the floor and just 27.3 percent...
FOX Sports
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Utah Jazz roll out icy Lauri Markkanen All-Star campaign
The Utah Jazz have launched a campaign for Lauri Markkanen to get a bid in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
Bulls' Comeback, DeRozan Buzzer Beater Fall Short Vs. Cavaliers
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls concluded a home back-to-back on Saturday night with a 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when DeMar DeRozan’s baseline runner at the buzzer rimmed out. Despite playing without two starters in Darius...
