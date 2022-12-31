Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Saratogian
Upcoming calendar
WILTON MALL BOAT SHOW: After a two year break in shows due to COVID, the Boat Show is coming to the Wilton Mall for 2023. The show dates are January 14 to 22. LOCAL MAGICIANS MEETING: The local group of The Society of American Magicians, Assembly #24, meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the S. W. Pitts Hose Co. of Latham, 226 Old Loudon Road, Latham. We welcome all persons, age 16 and older, with any interest in the art of magic whether it be: performance, history, collecting or purely entertainment to join us for a fun evening. For more information about our organization, or for a link to a local magician, visit www.sam24.synthasite.com.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Mechanicville bakery opening second shop in Malta
The Sugar Fairy Bakes, a from scratch community bakery in Mechanicville, is set to open its second location in Malta. Owner Stacie Blair made the announcement during the ribbon cutting at the Mechanicville shop's one year anniversary on December 17.
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
Best burger joints near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get a great burger in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best burger joints around Albany, according to Yelp.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
WNYT
Police: Mechanicville man charged with DWI was nearly 3x too drunk to drive
Troopers arrested a Mechanicville man on DWI charges. They say he was nearly three times too drunk to drive. Michael Gregory, 29, got in a head-on car crash in Ballston Spa, say state police. There were no injuries reported. Gregory was arrested and troopers say he recorded a point .23%...
rewind1077.com
New York’s gas tax holiday is over
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
WNYT
Senior investigator retires from NY State Police after 37 years
A senior investigator with the New York State Police retired on Monday after 37 years. Michael Cuomo joined the state police in 1985. He’ll be remembered as a mentor to many people, say state police.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the Mexican-inspired food chain Bubbakoo's Burritos opened its newest New York restaurant location in Troy.
Gas price update as New York State's 'gas tax holiday' comes to an end
In an effort to provide relief at the pump for New York motorists in 2022, the state put a 'gas tax holiday' in place which has now come to an end.
