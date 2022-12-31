WILTON MALL BOAT SHOW: After a two year break in shows due to COVID, the Boat Show is coming to the Wilton Mall for 2023. The show dates are January 14 to 22. LOCAL MAGICIANS MEETING: The local group of The Society of American Magicians, Assembly #24, meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the S. W. Pitts Hose Co. of Latham, 226 Old Loudon Road, Latham. We welcome all persons, age 16 and older, with any interest in the art of magic whether it be: performance, history, collecting or purely entertainment to join us for a fun evening. For more information about our organization, or for a link to a local magician, visit www.sam24.synthasite.com.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO