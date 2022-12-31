ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Saratogian

Upcoming calendar

WILTON MALL BOAT SHOW: After a two year break in shows due to COVID, the Boat Show is coming to the Wilton Mall for 2023. The show dates are January 14 to 22. LOCAL MAGICIANS MEETING: The local group of The Society of American Magicians, Assembly #24, meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the S. W. Pitts Hose Co. of Latham, 226 Old Loudon Road, Latham. We welcome all persons, age 16 and older, with any interest in the art of magic whether it be: performance, history, collecting or purely entertainment to join us for a fun evening. For more information about our organization, or for a link to a local magician, visit www.sam24.synthasite.com.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
WIBX 950

These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
101.5 WPDH

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
KENMORE, NY
104.5 The Team

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
mynbc5.com

Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
rewind1077.com

New York’s gas tax holiday is over

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
NEW YORK STATE

