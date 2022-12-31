Read full article on original website
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
Commanders players told fans to stop chanting for Taylor Heinicke after another Carson Wentz interception
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the decision last week to turn back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback after Taylor Heinicke started nine games. And it didn’t take long for that decision to backfire. Wentz — who wasn’t expected to have a short leash in Sunday’s game...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
RUMOR: Raiders ready to trade Derek Carr, but there’s a catch
The Derek Carr era is all but over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Exactly what the future holds for him remains unclear. It would make complete sense for the Raiders to recoup some value for Derek Carr via trade. That’s exactly what they’ll be looking into in the near future, based on the report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Eagles cheated out of must-have touchdown by bogus holding call on Landon Dickerson
Another week, another example of officials deciding plays, drives, and games in ways they should not. Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it seems to be happening this season more than ever. In this case, it happened with 11:12 left in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles had third-and-4 at the New Orleans 28-yard line, down 13-0, and it certainly appeared as if running back Kenneth Gainwell scored Philly’s first touchdown of the day on a 28-yard scamper.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
NFC playoff picture: 49ers take over No. 2 seed, 1 game back of No. 1 seed
The 49ers got everything they needed in Week 17. They knocked off the Raiders, then got losses from the Vikings and Eagles to give them maximum help in the NFC playoff picture. San Francisco is now tied with the Vikings, but their better conference record gives them the tiebreaker over...
Yardbarker
Cowboys in Playoffs to 'Welcome Back' 3 Starters?
JAN 2 WELCOME BACK! “YIt might be a little premature and it might be a little optimistic, but the Dallas Cowboys have an injury-related plan for the playoffs. It's a "Welcome Back!'' plan. "We’ll be welcoming back three really good football players,'' COO Stephen Jones said on Monday in...
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Patrick Mahomes on watching Bills-Bengals game that may impact Chiefs’ playoff seed
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs know what is at stake in the “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Darvish Deal is Heading to the Yankees
After time on several minor league teams, Willie Calhoun hopes to get back on track with his new contract.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Lots of players have made moves this offseason so far including former Dodgers outfielder, Billy McKinney
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Vikings prove all their doubters right, choke vs. Packers and eliminate Saints from playoff race
Well, that stinks. The New Orleans Saints will hit the field next week without any playoff ramifications for the first time in years, having not gotten the help they needed on Sunday. Despite having beaten the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 7-9 on the season, the Saints needed one more...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand
It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
