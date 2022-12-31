Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Seattle police investigate homicide in South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police investigators looking into a homicide that took place in the South Lake Union neighborhood Monday evening. According to police, the homicide occurred in an apartment building at 424 Minor Ave North around 5:30 p.m. According to Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, the victim is...
thejoltnews.com
Second suspect in Lacey murder arrested in Nevada, lengthy pursuit and capture
Authorities have arrested the other fraternal twin wanted for the murder of a Kenmore man in August. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday, December 30, Lacey police announced in a Facebook post. Lacey police sought the help of the North Las Vegas Police Department in...
17-year-old girl arrested in shooting of woman in Tacoma
A 17-year-old girl was arrested by Tacoma police on Sunday after the shooting of a woman, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Tacoma police responded to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of McDacer Avenue. According to police, a 19-year-old woman was in critical...
q13fox.com
Tacoma enters new year under 'Crime Reduction Plan'
TACOMA, Wash. - As violent crime trends upward, Tacoma Police are committed to renewing their efforts to reduce violent crimes by developing what they say is a violence reduction strategy based on the best available science. Crime was on the rise in Tacoma throughout 2022. On Saturday, officers were called...
Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff
A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
Seattle police investigate road rage shooting near Riverview
A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center early Saturday morning after a shooting in a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle. Seattle police report they responded to several shots fired at 2:39 am. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation
SEATTLE — A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.
texasbreaking.com
Vandal Attack Four Washington Substations, 14K Facility Customers Lost Power on Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, four power substations in the Tacoma, Washington, region were attacked, affecting thousands of customers. Then, on Monday, the hunt for the vandals who targeted four power substations and set at least one of the facilities on fire, causing some of the facilities’ customers’ power outages, went on.
1 injured in road rage shooting near Seattle’s Riverview neighborhood
Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident near Seattle’s Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department, police were called to the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest just after 2:30 a.m. after a witness heard several gunshots.
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 20-27, 2022
23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot. 7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman who assaulted her mother was arrested and booked into jail. 24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported. The suspects fled prior to police arrival.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gun pointed from passing car; True Value break-in; stolen green/brown Ford pickup
I was walking the dog at the corner of Glenn Way and 46th Ave SW at 11.30 am. Two vehicles – a black sedan and a sliver sedan – drove by; the person in the silver sedan pointed his gun at me. The silver sedan had orange plastic covering the rear passenger window. Minutes later I saw them speeding up Genesee and headed north on 51st. I have the sense they were looking for someone. I called 911 immediately. If anyone sees the vehicles, call 911 right away.
Man killed during shootout with Tacoma police
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police officers early Friday. At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police. Officers saw the suspect...
Bothell man arrested for alleged hate crime shooting
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot, according to the police report. The...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown
Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team’s investigation into law enforcement’s use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday. The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice...
Fire that destroyed Shoreline restaurant investigated as suspected arson
SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline restaurant operating for over four decades is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. Suni's Pizza and Burgers, located at 17751 15th Ave NE in Shoreline, was destroyed in the fire, according to the Shoreline Fire Department. The fire is being investigated...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Everett
Everett police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 7100 block of Evergreen Way just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was a man in his...
Comments / 4