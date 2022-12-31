Read full article on original website
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
Ron Rivera’s answer to press conference question is a fireable offense (Video)
Ron Rivera apparently didn’t realize the Commanders could be eliminated on Sunday, which is almost as embarrassing as his QB decision-making. It was not a good day for Ron Rivera and his argument to remain the head coach of the Washington Commanders. Washington got stomped, 24-10, by the Browns...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives update on Bills DB from hospital
Bills DB Damar Hamlin remains at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field but his uncle gave a positive update on Tuesday. More than 24 hours after the harrowing scene in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, had to be revived by CPR and receive oxygen, and then was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, the NFL world remains hopeful and praying that there will be good news coming about the status of the 24-year-old.
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded
The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
ABC Action News WFTS
Safety and proper training are top of mind following Damar Hamlin incident
Football can be a dangerous sport. If you've played the game, you know it comes with risk, just as any sport does. That's why training is so important.
Tom Brady gives love to Damar Hamlin with huge donation to DB’s charity
Tom Brady showed compassion by offering prayers for Damar Hamlin and donating a significant amount to Hamlin’s charity in support. Tom Brady may be despised by the Buffalo Bills fanbase for his time in New England, but his latest act in response to Damar Hamlin may change feelings. Upon the defensive back’s horrific ordeal, collapsing on Monday Night Football and being in critical condition, Brady stepped up significantly.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild Preview
The second game of a three-game road trip gets kicked off tonight in Saint Paul where the Tampa Bay Lightning will be taking on the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop will be later on the docket, scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center. This will be the seventh back-to-back...
Pitt basketball upsets Virginia by 3, Damar Hamlin’s number, after paying tribute to Bills DB
Pitt basketball paid tribute to former Panthers football star Damar Hamlin after his horrific injury and then upset Virginia by 3, his number at Pitt. In the film adaptation of Moneyball, Brad Pitt as Billy Beane offers an iconic adage near the end of the movie: “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” But really, the better iteration is how can you not be romantic about sports. Pitt basketball was evidence of that on Tuesday night.
Panthers coaching rumors: Steve Wilks unlikely to return with new favorite emerging
The Carolina Panthers are not likely to run it back with Steve Wilks as the full-time head coach. Even though there was a chance interim head coach Steve Wilks could have gotten the gig full-time, it seems as though owner David Tepper will be going in a different direction for the main job with the Carolina Panthers.
SEC Football: Southeastern Conference rallied to save the bowl season
The bowl season for SEC Football began bleakly with Oregon State completely outclassing the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Florida team that upset Utah in the season-opener limped to a finish, losing five of its last seven games, including a defeat from Vanderbilt. The SEC’s...
