ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Eagles DE Josh Sweat Taken to Hospital With Neck Injury

He was carted off the field as the home crowd cheered for him. View the original article to see embedded media. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was transferred to a local hospital Sunday with a neck injury, the team said. He has movement in all of his extremities and he was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UPMATTERS

NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game

The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell enjoyed the game of a lifetime with his 71-point effort against the Bulls on Monday night, but the NBA now says it never should’ve happened.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
UPMATTERS

Jeff Saturday Rips ‘Tasteless’ Celebration by Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Colts coach was not happy with his offensive line either. On Sunday, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack on Nick Foles with a snow angel while Foles lay injured right next to him. The quarterback was later ruled out of the game with a rib injury and is expected to miss the regular season finale on Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
UPMATTERS

Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles

The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play. View the original article to see embedded media. A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.
NEW YORK STATE
UPMATTERS

Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET

The NFL will do its part to avoid conflict with the Rose Bowl on Monday evening. The Bills and the Bengals will meet on Monday Night Football this week in a clash between AFC titans that will have various implications on playoff seeding. That same day, Penn State and Utah will square off in the Rose Bowl, leading to a rather unique scheduling quandary for the NFL and the NCAA.
CINCINNATI, OH
UPMATTERS

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

The college football analyst emphatically criticized the Trojans quarterback on Monday. View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy