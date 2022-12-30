Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
LIVE All American Bowl practice updates featuring Ohio State signees
Bucknuts has live updates featuring Ohio State signees at practice day one for the All-American Bowl.
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Offensive Notebook: Johnson, Egbuka, Fleming reflect on Peach Bowl performance
EDITOR’S NOTE – We have a number of Ohio State player interviews we will share from our time in Atlanta covering the Peach Bowl. Please understand these interviews occurred either at the media day on Dec. 29 or in the postgame interview sessions. It was a chaotic scene...
Ohio State 5-star WR signee Brandon Inniss opens up on recruitment
Elite 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss goes into why he signed with Ohio State and details the schools who made a late push.
Steve Says: Answering the questions after OSU's tough semifinal loss to Georgia
ATLANTA – It was a bitter pill for Ohio State to swallow late Saturday night as No. 1 Georgia rallied from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to hand No. 4 Ohio State a 42-41 defeat in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior...
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
BM5: 'The Perspective Pod'
We’ve now had a few days to reflect and … sober up, frankly. Drastic changes needed? Georgia’s C vs. Ohio State’s A+ … Offense decimated by injuries … Luck needed … Defense in need of a talent infusion … The Khakis … Ohio State’s national vibes … C.J. Stroud’s NFL future … Transfer portal preferences … NIL outlook … Ryan Day giving up play calling … Expectations going forward?
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0