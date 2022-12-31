Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Slipping and sliding into 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well advertised storm system is still on track to deliver an icy, slushy mess of precipitation to both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska for the first couple days of the new year. Precipitation will start as light to occasionally moderate, or steady, snowfall from around midnight...
kdll.org
After fighting to wrestle with boys two decades ago, Homer Olympian continues to empower girls through sports
Over two decades ago, Homer High School student Tela O’Donnell Bacher was told she couldn't join the boys wrestling team. So she fought the school district. Without a girls’ team, Bacher said she just wanted an opportunity to compete in the sport that she loved even though she was mostly up against boys. Bacher said she was encouraged by a female coach, and did some research on Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination in schools based on sex.
kinyradio.com
Soldotna man arrested for outstanding warrants
radiokenai.com
Warrant Arrest Leads To Foot Pursuit And Apprehension Of Soldotna Man
Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence off Tote Road in Soldotna on Tuesday, December 27 at 2:00 p.m., to contact a male with outstanding warrants. Upon arrival the male was located and ran on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, Lanny Luke Perrill, age 35 of Soldotna, was apprehended and arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants for violating conditions of release (for a felony) and a petition to revoke probation ($10,000 bail).
