Over two decades ago, Homer High School student Tela O’Donnell Bacher was told she couldn't join the boys wrestling team. So she fought the school district. Without a girls’ team, Bacher said she just wanted an opportunity to compete in the sport that she loved even though she was mostly up against boys. Bacher said she was encouraged by a female coach, and did some research on Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination in schools based on sex.

HOMER, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO