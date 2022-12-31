ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KXLY

WSU starts 2023 off with a win, beats USC 81-71

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars were shooting the lights out against the USC Trojans on New Years Day, beating them 81-71. Five different players for the Cougs scored double figures, with Mouhamed Gueye putting up 12 points, Justin Powell with 15, TJ Bamba with 14, and DJ Rodman and Jabe Mullins both ending with 16.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

WSU women’s basketball falls to Colorado, 65-54

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State women’s basketball team took another loss on Sunday, falling to Colorado 65-54. The Cougs fought hard throughout but were once again missing their star player, Charlisse Leger-Walker, as she is back in Australia for a personal family matter. Center Bella Murekatete led...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Idaho murder suspect pulled over twice during road trip from WA to PA

SPOKANE, Wash. — New details have emerged regarding the days before Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested. According to Kohberger’s public defender, Kohberger and his father were pulled over twice during their road trip from Pullman, Washington to Pennsylvania. According to ABC’s Kayna Whitworth, Kohberger and his...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Idaho murder suspect’s family releases statement

MOSCOW, Idaho — The family of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, has released a statement on his arrest. “First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Court order prohibits police from sharing further information on Moscow murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are no longer allowed to share information on the University of Idaho student murders case due to a nondissemination order. Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued the court order on Tuesday. This means all investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the...
MOSCOW, ID

