disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
WDW News Today
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out
The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline
Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Why Walt Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Is Shutting Down in 2023
The beloved Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios is set to shut down early next year. The indoor coaster that races guests along the Los Angeles-style freeway track and through a series of unexpected Tinseltown twists and turns, including three thrilling inversions–two rollover loops and one corkscrew–to the tunes of Aerosmith, will temporarily close beginning Feb. 20, 2023, according to a statement on the Walt Disney World website.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/29/22 (Long Waits, 100th Anniversary Items, Disney Skyliner Pin, New Riviera Resort Merchandise, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! It’s a cool and breezy morning here, so let’s go on a walk around the park to see what’s new!. As we walked up to the tap points to enter the park, we noticed the usual large crowds waiting as well.
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneytips.com
How To Experience All The Movie-Based Walt Disney World Attractions In Chronological Order
When we visit the Disney Parks, we all have our preferred order for checking out our favorite Disney attractions, whether those are rides, shows, or restaurants. Do we rope-drop Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then rush over to Space Mountain before slowing down with “it’s a small world”? Or perhaps start with a character breakfast and then mosey over to Big Thunder Mountain?
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals New Details About the Return of Happily Ever After
Disney has revealed that Walt Disney World’s “Happily Ever After” fireworks show will return to Magic Kingdom Park in 2023, with updates to revitalize the popular nighttime spectacular for new audiences. Happily Ever After, a nighttime fireworks spectacular at Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park, debuted in...
disneytips.com
New Year’s Day Crowd Creates Massive Wait Times at Walt Disney World
It’s no secret that the holiday season causes wait times to increase at all Disney Parks, including Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort. In fact, it seems due to the substitutional holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023, in lieu of the weekend of New Year’s Eve/Day, many Disney Guests have decided to make the most of their day off with a celebratory visit to the Walt Disney World theme parks.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Wishes Returns for One Night Only
Nighttime spectaculars are a crucial part of any visit to a Disney theme park. Fireworks complete the Disney experience for any Guest. There have been many well-loved Disney fireworks shows over the years, including IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth and Happily Ever After at the Walt Disney World Resort and World of Color at Disneyland California Adventure, to name but a few.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon
The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: First Look at EPCOT’s New Attraction ‘The Journey of Water’ Inspired by ‘Moana’
Walt Disney Imagineering allowed Good Morning America reporter, Danielle Breezy, to visit the construction site for a sneak peek of the new attraction. As described on the Walt Disney World website, visitors to Nature World can:. Explore the wonders of water along an interactive trail that’s fun for all ages—based...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Divisive Genie+ Service Has Officially Sold Out For the First Time
From its earliest beginnings to now, Disney’s Genie+ and Lightning Lane Services (or ‘Genie Plus’) have been incredibly divisive. Disney fans and frequent Guests either love or hate it, and many still find themselves confused by how it all works. However you may feel about it, it...
disneytips.com
New Disney+ Feature Encourages Fans to Spend More Money on Their Favorite Films
Disney+ is an essential subscription for any Disney fan as it includes not only recent Disney releases, but also everything under company’s umbrella including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and several incredible animated and live-action series, just to name a few. While the platform has undergone some changes...
Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
