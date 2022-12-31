ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only

MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
WDW News Today

First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out

The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
Deadline

Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline

Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Parade

Why Walt Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Is Shutting Down in 2023

The beloved Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios is set to shut down early next year. The indoor coaster that races guests along the Los Angeles-style freeway track and through a series of unexpected Tinseltown twists and turns, including three thrilling inversions–two rollover loops and one corkscrew–to the tunes of Aerosmith, will temporarily close beginning Feb. 20, 2023, according to a statement on the Walt Disney World website.
disneytips.com

VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneytips.com

How To Experience All The Movie-Based Walt Disney World Attractions In Chronological Order

When we visit the Disney Parks, we all have our preferred order for checking out our favorite Disney attractions, whether those are rides, shows, or restaurants. Do we rope-drop Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then rush over to Space Mountain before slowing down with “it’s a small world”? Or perhaps start with a character breakfast and then mosey over to Big Thunder Mountain?
INDIANA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals New Details About the Return of Happily Ever After

Disney has revealed that Walt Disney World’s “Happily Ever After” fireworks show will return to Magic Kingdom Park in 2023, with updates to revitalize the popular nighttime spectacular for new audiences. Happily Ever After, a nighttime fireworks spectacular at Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park, debuted in...
disneytips.com

New Year’s Day Crowd Creates Massive Wait Times at Walt Disney World

It’s no secret that the holiday season causes wait times to increase at all Disney Parks, including Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort. In fact, it seems due to the substitutional holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023, in lieu of the weekend of New Year’s Eve/Day, many Disney Guests have decided to make the most of their day off with a celebratory visit to the Walt Disney World theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Wishes Returns for One Night Only

Nighttime spectaculars are a crucial part of any visit to a Disney theme park. Fireworks complete the Disney experience for any Guest. There have been many well-loved Disney fireworks shows over the years, including IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth and Happily Ever After at the Walt Disney World Resort and World of Color at Disneyland California Adventure, to name but a few.
disneyfoodblog.com

A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon

The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Divisive Genie+ Service Has Officially Sold Out For the First Time

From its earliest beginnings to now, Disney’s Genie+ and Lightning Lane Services (or ‘Genie Plus’) have been incredibly divisive. Disney fans and frequent Guests either love or hate it, and many still find themselves confused by how it all works. However you may feel about it, it...
disneytips.com

New Disney+ Feature Encourages Fans to Spend More Money on Their Favorite Films

Disney+ is an essential subscription for any Disney fan as it includes not only recent Disney releases, but also everything under company’s umbrella including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and several incredible animated and live-action series, just to name a few. While the platform has undergone some changes...
TheStreet

Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).

Comments / 0

Community Policy