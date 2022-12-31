Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lacey, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lacey. The Tumwater High School basketball team will have a game with Timberline High School on January 03, 2023, 19:00:00. The Tumwater High School basketball team will have a game with Timberline High School on January 03, 2023, 18:45:00.
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
247Sports
Washington signee Landen Hatchett impresses at Under Armour All-America practices
Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is one of the nation’s top true center prospects and has had a good week during the Under Armour All-America Game. Hatchett is a talented interior lineman and will play center for the Washington Huskies. He earned the starting job for Team Phantom this week at center and has impressed at every practice.
Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson
Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back
Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal
The Californian never matched his projections in four seasons in Montlake.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kalen DeBoer says that the Washington Football job is the perfect fit for him
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -It was quite a first year as head coach of the Washington Huskies football team for Milbank native Kalen DeBoer. While we were there in late November it was evident how excited he was about the job and proud of the place he now calls home.
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61
SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
KXL
Two Arrested In Power Substation Vandalism In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Tuesday that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, both of Puyallup, were...
Washington State Trooper Roasts Tri-Cities Drivers Worst Habit
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now and yes there seem to be a lot of bad drivers that live here. A local Washinton State Trooper obviously thinks the same after pointing out one bad habit Tri-Cities drivers have. Washington State Trooper Points Out Tri-Cities Bad...
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
Washington gas prices drop slightly
(The Center Square) - After over 12 straight weeks of price drops, Washington fuel prices are still falling but have slowed to a crawl. Starting the last week of September the price of gas fell double digits week over week, until this week and the week prior. On Monday, the...
q13fox.com
Teenage girl arrested in Tacoma, suspected of shooting another woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home near 54th Ave and McDacer Ave around 3:25 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was driven to the hospital and is in critical...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74
Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
texasbreaking.com
Vandal Attack Four Washington Substations, 14K Facility Customers Lost Power on Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, four power substations in the Tacoma, Washington, region were attacked, affecting thousands of customers. Then, on Monday, the hunt for the vandals who targeted four power substations and set at least one of the facilities on fire, causing some of the facilities’ customers’ power outages, went on.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Dec. 31 results in 198 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted the final in its series of High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis Dec. 31 to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the New Year’s Eve patrol on Interstate 5...
Seattle, Washington
Police Investigating Shooting near Riverview
Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood early this morning. At 2:39 a.m., police responded near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness in the area heard several shots fired. Officers arrived and located a man sitting outside his vehicle with a gun shot wound to his lower back.
Comments / 0