Saint Peter, MN

HuskyMaven

Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
247Sports

Washington signee Landen Hatchett impresses at Under Armour All-America practices

Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is one of the nation’s top true center prospects and has had a good week during the Under Armour All-America Game. Hatchett is a talented interior lineman and will play center for the Washington Huskies. He earned the starting job for Team Phantom this week at center and has impressed at every practice.
montanarightnow.com

Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City

COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
KING 5

Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61

SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
KXL

Two Arrested In Power Substation Vandalism In Washington State

SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Tuesday that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, both of Puyallup, were...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
southsoundbiz.com

5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023

A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
The Center Square

Washington gas prices drop slightly

(The Center Square) - After over 12 straight weeks of price drops, Washington fuel prices are still falling but have slowed to a crawl. Starting the last week of September the price of gas fell double digits week over week, until this week and the week prior. On Monday, the...
q13fox.com

Teenage girl arrested in Tacoma, suspected of shooting another woman

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home near 54th Ave and McDacer Ave around 3:25 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was driven to the hospital and is in critical...
Michelle Northrop

Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74

Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
Police Investigating Shooting near Riverview

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood early this morning. At 2:39 a.m., police responded near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness in the area heard several shots fired. Officers arrived and located a man sitting outside his vehicle with a gun shot wound to his lower back.
