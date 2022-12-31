Clemson basketball will try to stay as hot in the new year as the end of the old year. The Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) open the post-holiday schedule Wednesday (9 p.m., ESPNU) against Virginia Tech (11-3, 1-2) at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia, on a three-game win streak. The last two were league blowouts. Clemson on Friday beat N.C. State by 14 and before that won at Georgia Tech by 13.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO