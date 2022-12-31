ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State delivers a beat down to No. 6 Texas in its new home

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 116, No. 6 Texas 103. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State rolled into Austin for Texas' first Big 12 game in its new arena and might as well burned down the place, handing the sixth-ranked Longhorns a 116-103 loss. The point output set a new school record, and it goes down as the most points ever scored by an unranked opponent in beating a Top 10 team on the road. Markquis Nowell scored 36 points, adding nine assists. Keytonae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats are now 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, and are staying in Texas to play at Baylor on Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Daily Delivery: With football done, it's time to invest in the Jerome Tang basketball experience

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang won his first Big 12 Conference game on Saturday against West Virginia. With Tuesday's game at Texas and his first trip back to Baylor on Saturday, it's time for Wildcat fans to turn their attention to basketball.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Rewind: Kansas State 116, Texas 103

AUSTIN – Make room, Big 12 Conference. Whether there’s room or not, Kansas State is about to join the basketball party. The Tang Gang just rang up a colossal victory on the road, 116-103 over the Texas Longhorns, just two games into the conference season. That’s no misprint. K-State’s first road game resulted in 116 points for the team in lavender, a new program record for road points (108 at Iowa State, 1975).
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer

Kansas running back Ky Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore running back transferred to Kansas from Minnesota last offseason and will be looking for his third school this winter. Thomas announced his decision via a post to his personal Twitter account. He will have three seasons of playing eligibility left at his next school.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

LIVE: Kansas State 116, Texas 103 FINAL

Kansas State looks to improve to 2-0 in the Big 12 with a Tuesday night battle against Texas. Tip is set for 8:00 CT on Longhorn Network. Follow along for live updates between the Wildcats and Longhorns right here on GoPowercat. FIRST HALF:. -Kansas State got off to a great...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Texas vs. Kansas State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #6 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 70-57 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 66-65.
AUSTIN, TX
Great Bend Post

BOOR: Women in Farm Program

Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday

An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

'We got taxed twice': What's up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Young professionals shine in Manhattan's 15 Under 40

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

