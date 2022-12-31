Read full article on original website
Kansas State defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones enters transfer portal
For the sixth time in the 2023 Transfer Portal period, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Cartez Crook-Jones's name now appears in the transfer database. A defensive end from the class of 2018 originally from Grandview High School in Grand View, Missouri participated...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State delivers a beat down to No. 6 Texas in its new home
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 116, No. 6 Texas 103. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State rolled into Austin for Texas' first Big 12 game in its new arena and might as well burned down the place, handing the sixth-ranked Longhorns a 116-103 loss. The point output set a new school record, and it goes down as the most points ever scored by an unranked opponent in beating a Top 10 team on the road. Markquis Nowell scored 36 points, adding nine assists. Keytonae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats are now 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, and are staying in Texas to play at Baylor on Saturday.
Daily Delivery: With football done, it’s time to invest in the Jerome Tang basketball experience
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang won his first Big 12 Conference game on Saturday against West Virginia. With Tuesday's game at Texas and his first trip back to Baylor on Saturday, it's time for Wildcat fans to turn their attention to basketball.
Rewind: Kansas State 116, Texas 103
AUSTIN – Make room, Big 12 Conference. Whether there’s room or not, Kansas State is about to join the basketball party. The Tang Gang just rang up a colossal victory on the road, 116-103 over the Texas Longhorns, just two games into the conference season. That’s no misprint. K-State’s first road game resulted in 116 points for the team in lavender, a new program record for road points (108 at Iowa State, 1975).
Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer
Kansas running back Ky Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore running back transferred to Kansas from Minnesota last offseason and will be looking for his third school this winter. Thomas announced his decision via a post to his personal Twitter account. He will have three seasons of playing eligibility left at his next school.
LIVE: Kansas State 116, Texas 103 FINAL
Kansas State looks to improve to 2-0 in the Big 12 with a Tuesday night battle against Texas. Tip is set for 8:00 CT on Longhorn Network. Follow along for live updates between the Wildcats and Longhorns right here on GoPowercat. FIRST HALF:. -Kansas State got off to a great...
Texas vs. Kansas State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #6 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 70-57 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 66-65.
Reactions after Kansas State's loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS – Culture above clout gets the upper hand every once in a while. Not so much Saturday at Caesars Superdome along the Gulf Coast of New Orleans and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The 89th annual affair stopped short of an annihilation but fifth-ranked Alabama outclassed the Kansas...
BOOR: Women in Farm Program
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
Topeka’s Regal Hollywood movie theater set to close this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final days for one of Topeka’s prominent movie theaters have arrived. 27 News spoke with a manager of the Regal Hollywood theater in Topeka who said that their last day in business would be Thursday, Jan. 5. No reason was given as to why the decision was made to shut down […]
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that Hutton Builds will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest 10th […]
Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash. The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste nixes public recycling due to illegal dumping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public recycling bins in Shawnee Co. will be pulled in due to illegal dumping and unrecyclable items, however, some sites will be transformed to accept cardboard only. Shawnee County Solid Waste says on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that it will no longer provide any single-stream recycling...
