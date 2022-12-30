Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian collision on Hwy 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a blue sedan and pedestrian collision on westbound Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the collision happened just east of Union Avenue offramp around 6 p.m. The third lane on the highway was temporarily blocked, […]
Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
Sinkhole closes road in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of La France Drive between South H street and El Rancho Drive in south Bakersfield has been closed as city crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened in the area this morning, according to a social media post by the city. Officials said the closure between South […]
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park
An officer-involved shooting took place in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park on Tue, Jan 3. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive.
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
Sinkhole causes closure of a street in south Bakersfield
A portion of a south Bakersfield street has been closed due to a sinkhole opening in the area on Tuesday.
Man killed in Pesante Road shooting identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died Friday hours after being shot in east Bakersfield has been identified. Joshua Samarippas, 36, was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m. at Kern Medical, more than three hours after he was shot on Pesante Road near Mesa Drive, according to coroner’s officials. No suspect information has been released. […]
Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from. “He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and […]
Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
Power outage in East Bakersfield
A power outage is being reported in East Bakersfield, in an area along Fairfax Road. The outage is impacting 1,445 customers as well as traffic lights in the area.
2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
66-year-old Lake Isabella man dies in wreck on SR-178
On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 178, east of Powerhouse No. 1. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene and were notified by Kern County Fire Department personnel that the two occupants of the Toyota Corolla had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash.
Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and wounded in what he said was a road rage incident Sunday afternoon in south Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Belle Terrace and South H Street at around 2:15 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. The […]
Apparent arson captured on security video, arson continues into 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Another year, another fire: The scourge of 2022 is still with us in 2023. This new year dawned with a vacant home near Jefferson Park turned to a smoldering pile of ruins. The converted triplex across the street from Jefferson School went up in flames New Year’s Eve, driving next door […]
Man wounded in Oildale shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oildale, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency responders were called to China Grade Loop just west of Manor Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a man […]
Bicyclist injured in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Jastro and Cannon avenues just after 4 p.m. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The […]
Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
Woman shot in her neck, man arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call in southeast Bakersfield Sunday and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. An arrest has been made in connection to the incident. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to South Owens and East 3rd streets around 10:30 p.m. […]
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
