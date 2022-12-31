After several years of drought, California's snowpack was well above normal on Tuesday, but still, water officials warned that the state is not out of the woods just yet. The good news is that statewide, the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date and California is expected to see continued rain and snow over the next seven days. Snow surveyors at Phillips Station in El Dorado County recorded 55.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17.5 inches.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO