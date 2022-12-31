ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kitt Murrison
4d ago

ridiculous, as noted above the cost is 4 times higher than what the citizens agreed too....and air travel verses a train from sac to Bakersfield is like comparing apples & oranges

Richard Stegner
4d ago

How can they say it’s under funded when the current cost is four time what we voted for and not even close to be completed.

David Guy
3d ago

So, for quadruple the price (so far) and ten years behind schedule (so far) this project will be less than one third of what has been promised.

