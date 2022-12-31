Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: New Year, New Gear
Samsung is building on its current lineup of bespoke smart appliances with a new AI-equipped Oven. Equipped with a seven-inch screen and touch controls, the oven also boasts a camera that can detect what you’re cooking and offer suggestions for optimal temperature, cook time and more. Beyond that, it also allows users to take pictures – or live stream – their creation while it cooks. Fans can even control the oven remotely thanks to the SmartThings app and receive warning notifications to ensure their food doesn’t burn. Set to arrive in North America in Summer of 2023, the oven will launch beside the brand’s new smart washer, dryer, wall mount hood and more.
Blancpain's New Dive Watch Portends a Strong 2023 for Watches
2023 begins with a good indication of what to expect from the year ahead in watches. But to know more, we have to look back 70 years. In 1953, sport watches as we know them today were born, and one of several important models that debuted that year was the Blancpain Fifty-Fathoms — it was one of the first modern dive watches.
Should You Get a TV or Projector?
When building a home theater, one of the first things you have to decide is how big of a screen you want (and what your budget allows). If you have the wall space for a really big screen, you might even want to consider buying a projector rather than a TV. But there are a few things to know before you do.
Huckberry and Blundstone Just Launched an Exclusive New Boot
A staple in both urban and outdoor settings, the Blundstone boot is renowned for its aesthetics as much as its performance. Born on the Australian island of Tasmania, the boots have been prized for generations thanks to their durability and adaptability. Starting the new year off with a refresh, Blundstone's...
