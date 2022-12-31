ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton leads Vols past Clemson for Capital One Orange Bowl victory

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WJHL) – No. 6 Tennessee capped off the 2022 season with a win, downing No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl, 31-14.

Quarterback Joe Milton III turned in a stellar performance while filling in for the injured Hendon Hooker. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three scores, en-route to an Orange Bowl MVP honor.

After stopping an early fake field goal attempt, the Big Orange scored first, as Milton connected with Bru McCoy from 16 yards out for a 7-0 advantage. Another spectacular deep ball from Milton set up a two-yard Jabari Small rushing touchdown.

The Vols led 14-3 at halftime, as Clemson kicker B.T. Potter missed a trio of field goals in the first half.

A successful Tigers field goal drew Clemson within 14-6. But, Milton hit Squirrel White on a 14-yard pass to put the Vols back up 21-6 just before the start of the fourth quarter.

Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik scored the team’s first touchdown in the fourth quarter, but another Big Orange response put the game out of reach. Milton fired his third touchdown of the day for a 46-yard strike to Ramel Keyton.

A late Chase McGrath field goal rounded out the Vols’ scoring effort.

Clemson ran 101 plays from scrimmage and gained 484 yards on the night, but found the endzone only once. The Tennessee defense notched four sacks and an interception each from Tamarion McDonald and Wesley Walker.

White finished with nine receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown to lead the reduced receiving corps, while Jaylen Wright picked up 89 yards on eleven rushing attempts.

Tennessee (11-2) secured its first eleven-win season since 2001 and won its first Orange Bowl since topping Oklahoma in 1939.

