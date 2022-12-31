ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Kraken sink struggling Oilers 5-2 with offensive outburst

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. “It was nice. I thought the way we played it...
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players...
BUFFALO, NY
Post Register

Predators win 6-3, extend Canadiens' losing streak to 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mattias Ekholm, Tommy Novak and Roman Josi each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Cody Glass, Colton Sissons and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 24 saves...
NASHVILLE, TN
Post Register

Rangers score 3 in 3rd to stop Hurricanes' win streak at 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post Register

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Post Register

Barzal, Pageau send Islanders to 6-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists as the New York Islanders beat the struggling Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice — once on a power play and then shorthanded late into an empty net. Aatu Raty, Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas also had goals for the Islanders. Barzal has scored in four straight games.
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy