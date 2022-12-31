ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho killings suspect waives extradition from Pennsylvania

The suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the state of Idaho. Bryan Kohberger arrived at Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday by prison transport van, cuffed and in a prison jumpsuit, and was escorted to the back of the courthouse by armed law enforcement.
MOSCOW, ID
Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos

Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek...
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school

The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday — and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tesla plunges 250 feet off a California cliff, all 4 occupants survive

Two adults and two children somehow escaped serious injuries after their Tesla plunged off a cliff along California’s Pacific Coast Highway and crashed on a rocky beach some 250 feet below. The incident occurred Monday morning at an area called Devil’s Slide, some 20 miles south of San Francisco....
CALIFORNIA STATE
5 things to know for Jan. 3: Buffalo Bills, Winter storm, House, Times Square, Ukraine

Welcome to the first edition of 5 Things in 2023. Many of us who enjoy setting New Year’s resolutions are still basking in a renewed sense of motivation and brimming with confidence that we’ll soon live healthier, more fruitful lives. Surely, that is very possible, but chances are high that we’ll eventually be pulled by yearnings that could throw us off course. Luckily, behavioral scientists have discovered these proven techniques to help us stick to even our most challenging resolutions.
GEORGIA STATE
5 things to know for January 4: House, Damar Hamlin, Covid-19, Abortion, Japan

Some passengers who were recently affected by Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown are receiving thousands of frequent flier miles as a “gesture of goodwill” for enduring such turbulent times. Meanwhile, lots of luggage remains in limbo — and it could be several days to weeks until some passengers are reunited with their bags again.
CALIFORNIA STATE

