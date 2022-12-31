Read full article on original website
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Hear what Idaho murder suspect did during extradition hearing
CNN's Jean Casarez reports on what happened inside a Pennsylvania courtroom where Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students, waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the state of Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Idaho killings suspect waives extradition from Pennsylvania
The suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the state of Idaho. Bryan Kohberger arrived at Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday by prison transport van, cuffed and in a prison jumpsuit, and was escorted to the back of the courthouse by armed law enforcement.
Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek...
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school
The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday — and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
Tesla plunges 250 feet off a California cliff, all 4 occupants survive
Two adults and two children somehow escaped serious injuries after their Tesla plunged off a cliff along California’s Pacific Coast Highway and crashed on a rocky beach some 250 feet below. The incident occurred Monday morning at an area called Devil’s Slide, some 20 miles south of San Francisco....
Florida Gov. DeSantis begins second term with spotlight on presidential ambitions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swore an oath to a second term in office on Tuesday, trumpeting the state under his watch as “a promised land of sanity,” and pledged to make Florida a beacon for freedom across the country. “We are proud to be citizens of the great,...
Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to using stolen checks in Brazil in 2008, documents show
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to stealing a man’s checkbook that was in his mother’s possession to purchase clothing and shoes in 2008, according to documents obtained by CNN. The admission came in a statement Santos gave to police in 2010, according to 150 pages worth of case...
5 things to know for Jan. 3: Buffalo Bills, Winter storm, House, Times Square, Ukraine
Welcome to the first edition of 5 Things in 2023. Many of us who enjoy setting New Year’s resolutions are still basking in a renewed sense of motivation and brimming with confidence that we’ll soon live healthier, more fruitful lives. Surely, that is very possible, but chances are high that we’ll eventually be pulled by yearnings that could throw us off course. Luckily, behavioral scientists have discovered these proven techniques to help us stick to even our most challenging resolutions.
5 things to know for January 4: House, Damar Hamlin, Covid-19, Abortion, Japan
Some passengers who were recently affected by Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown are receiving thousands of frequent flier miles as a “gesture of goodwill” for enduring such turbulent times. Meanwhile, lots of luggage remains in limbo — and it could be several days to weeks until some passengers are reunited with their bags again.
