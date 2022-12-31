ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

India’s Siddharth Roy Kapur Reveals 2023 Slate, Looks Back at ‘Year of Flux’ 2022, Talks Future Trends (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Queen Margrethe’s grandson speaks out after losing Prince title

Prince Joachim of Denmark’s children began the New Year with the loss of their Prince and Princess titles. As of Jan. 1, 2023, their Prince and Princess titles were discontinued and they can now only use their titles of Counts and Countess of Monpezat. Queen Margrethe II...

Comments / 0

Community Policy