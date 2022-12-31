ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
Post Register

Kraken sink struggling Oilers 5-2 with offensive outburst

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. “It was nice. I thought the way we played it...
SEATTLE, WA

