ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 1st-Round Playoff Foe Comes into Focus

Thanks to gridiron futility and tomfoolery Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings lost grip of the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. Unless one believes the San Francisco 49ers — a team that can still seize the No. 1 seed and has that to play for — will lose in Week 18 against the embarrassing Arizona Cardinals, the Vikings are stuck in the three-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
VikingsTerritory

The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived

A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New OT after Brian O’Neill Injury

The Minnesota Vikings are down to nubbins for offensive line depth as injuries have impacted RT Brian O’Neill, C Garrett Bradbury, C Austin Schlottmann, and OT Blake Brandel in the last few weeks. Scanty offensive trenches are incredibly unfavorable for an upcoming playoff push, so Vikings general manager Kwesi...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Burn the Tape.

The Packers were favorites in their Week 17 divisional showdown against the Vikings. That game was much less critical to the Vikings, who only played for playoff seeding after clinching the NFC North a few weeks ago in the comeback win against the Colts. However, they still would’ve liked to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Jaire Alexander Did the Thing

Coming into this season, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander secured the bag. He was paid as one of the best corners in the league. Despite Green Bay’s lackluster season as a whole, Alexander has been a bright spot. Talking a lot of smack coming into the week, he made his presence felt early.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rookie Could Be X-Factor Moving Forward

The Vikings 2022 draft class is underwhelming. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected 10 players in his first draft, and the contributions have been minor. Both top picks, Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth, spent most of the season on injured reserve despite the defensive backfield desperately needing help. Second-rounder Ed Ingram is the starting right guard, but he’s a huge liability in the passing game. Kirk Cousins is regularly taking hits because of his whiffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings “What If” Rankings Are Remarkable

By now, the Minnesota Vikings community and some NFL fans know about Minnesota’s unprecedented success in one-score games. The Vikings are 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, which is both record-setting and mind-boggling. No team in NFL history has been that pristine in tight games. Success...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Need Kevin O’Connell’s Finest Trick

The Minnesota Vikings loss at the Green Bay Packers last weekend was loathsome, but the loss wasn’t the worst part of the event. Minnesota lost backup center Austin Schlottmann for the season to a broken leg and right tackle Brian O’Neill indefinitely to a calf malady. Schlottmann is replaceable — especially if regular starter Garrett Bradbury returns for the postseason — but O’Neill is not.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Territory Breakdown: Vikes Lose 41-17—But it Was More Like 41-Donut

The Minnesota Vikings, with the number one seed in the NFC playoffs at stake before they took the field at Lambeau Stadium on Sunday, played like they were opposing the Indianapolis Colts and helped the Green Bay Packers build a huge first-half lead. The comeback magic that has been part of their make-up throughout the 2022 season, left them in their first game of 2023 and they were beaten, no pummeled, by the Packers by a score of 41-17. No comeback; no one-score game; and they are no longer look like the team of destiny in the NFC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

2 Vikings Injuries Spotlight Major Concerns

There’s no need to address the Vikings game against the Packers. It was atrocious, and everyone knows it. The fans should be more concerned about how prepared this team is for the playoffs. In the spirit of that, 2 Vikings injuries spotlight major concerns. Unfortunately, they lost two linemen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Had 1 Pretty Ruthless Gaffe at Lambeau

One can point to dozens of Minnesota Vikings blunders at Lambeau Field on Sunday, as Kevin O’Connell’s team fell to 12-4 after losing to the Packers, 41-17. It was one of those all-too-familiar Vikings games throughout team history where everything went mystifyingly rotten. A Vikings fan would see the next bad outcome in her brain, and then it would play out in real life on the television screen. Vibes from the 2000 NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants were evident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy