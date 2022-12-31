ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – December 31

By PA Reporter
The last day of 2022 is marked with stories about gongs, heart health and new rules for those coming to the UK from China .

The Daily Mirror and The Sun both focus on Queen’s Brian May and the Lionesses leading their country in a New Year Honours list.

The Times says the chief medical officer has warned ministers that thousands of middle-aged people are dying of heart conditions because they did not get required medicines during the pandemic.

The UK Government will follow other countries by requiring travellers from China to be tested for Covid-19 from early next year, according to The Guardian , The Daily Telegraph , i weekend and The Independent .

The Daily Mail claims the move has been prompted by fears Beijing could be covering up the emergence of new Covid variants.

Figures obtained by the Daily Express show more than 700 prisoners have escaped or been “released in error” from jails in the last decade.

Markets have lost more than 30 trillion dollars (£24.8 trillion) in the worst year since the global financial crisis, according to FT Weekend .

And the Daily Star instructs its readers to “get those thermals ready” ahead of the arrival of a plume of icy air from the North Pole.

The Independent

Covid: People urged to wear masks and stay at home if unwell as pressure on NHS mounts

People have been urged to wear face coverings and remain at home if feeling unwell, as an already crisis-stricken NHS faces down multiple waves of winter illnesses.With children returning to school at a time when high levels of flu, Covid-19 and scarlet fever are all being reported, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued fresh guidance in a bid to minimise the diseases’ spread.Parents have been urged to keep children at home if they are unwell and have a fever, with adults told to only go out if necessary and wear face coverings if they are ill and...
The Independent

Good Morning Britain guest calls Harry and Meghan ‘brats’ over royal family split

A Good Morning Britain guest called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “brats” during a discussion about the couple on Wednesday, 3 January, ahead of the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir.Esther Krakue told Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid that the couple “never seem to be happy” and “always have something to be complaining about.”Harry’s book, Spare, comes after he and Meghan released their tell-all Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, in which the couple revealed details of their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’

Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
The Independent

Richard Madeley says Rishi Sunak deserves ‘smack in the chops’ over maths to 18 plan

Richard Madeley has criticised Rishi Sunak’s forthcoming maths initiative on Good Morning Britain.The TV presenter told viewers that the Prime Minister should get a “smack in the chops” over the plans.On Wednesday’s (4 January) instalment of the breakfast show, it was discussed that Sunak will give his first speech of 2023 to unveil a new initiative to boost numeracy skills in England’s schools.Sunak is expected to declare that students should be taught maths until the age of 18, to combat high rates of innumeracy.The UK remains one of the only countries in the world that does not require children...
The Independent

Voices: We’re not asking the right question about Harry and Meghan

Perhaps because he’s experienced its worst side for virtually his entire life, broadly speaking, Prince Harry is right about the British press. It’s a raucous institution, a “feral beast” you might say, intrusive, rude, abrasive, on a deadline for a story and insatiable.The media has peddled stories about him and his wife that are sometimes wide of the mark, shall we say. The Sussexes have launched successful legal actions against some big titles to make their point. Some of the coverage – more often commentary – they’ve endured since Meghan Markle entered the royal orbit like a meteorite in 2016...
The Independent

Geordie Greig appointed editor-in-chief of The Independent

Former Daily Mail editor Geordie Greig has been appointed editor-in-chief of The Independent.Mr Greig joins the online-only newspaper, of which Russian businessman and London Evening Standard owner Lord Lebedev is a shareholder, after departing the Mail in November 2021 following three years in the role.Prior to that he was editor of the Mail On Sunday and Evening Standard.Mr Greig, who joins the left-leaning outlet with immediate effect, said: “I am delighted to become editor-in-chief of The Independent, the only title that has successfully made the transition from national newspaper to global news platform, whilst maintaining editorial integrity and remaining profitable...
The Independent

Outrage as Qatar pays for Wales first minister’s ‘lavish’ five-star hotel stay

The Qatar government paid for Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford to stay in a luxury five-star hotel during his World Cup trip to the countryThe first minister, the economy minister – Vaughan Gething – and four officials were put up for three nights in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Doha.The Welsh government was highly critical of Qatar’s human rights record prior to and during the World Cup.Qatar gained international condemnation over its treatment of women, LGBTQ+ people and migrants.However, Mr Drakeford said they had made the decision to attend to promote Wales and the country’s values on the world stage and...
The Independent

NHS fury as patient turns up to A&E complaining of ear wax

A man turned up to an accident and emergency department in the Midlands complaining about air wax on the day a hospital declared a critical incident, a nurse who works there has said.Lesley Meaney, a sister at University Hospitals of North Midlands (UNHM), said the patient presented to A&E with “no pain, no discomfort, just eat war wax!”Earlier on 30 December officials at the trust declared a critical incident, citing “extremely high demand for all of our services.”The disclosure by Ms Meaney underlines the scale of the challenge facing the NHS and staff working in hospitals across the country.Medics...
The Independent

When is Rishi Sunak’s speech today?

Rishi Sunak will deliver his first speech of 2023 on Wednesday, laying out his priorities for the coming year.The prime minister will take to the lectern at a time when the cost of living crisis is continuing to bite, with the NHS under duress and major strikes bringing public services across the country to a halt at regular intervals.According to The Daily Telegraph, the Conservative leader hopes to lay out his vision for the country – something he has been accused of failing to articulate since taking office in October – and address the “apprehension” surrounding Britain’s present direction.The...
The Independent

‘Culture Secretary recommends Government drop Channel 4 privatisation’

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has written to the Prime Minister, recommending the Government drops its plans to privatise Channel 4, according to reports.The decision to take the broadcaster out of public ownership was announced under the tenure of her predecessor, Nadine Dorries, who led the move during Boris Johnson’s premiership.In a letter to Rishi Sunak shared by Global’s Lewis Goodall, Ms Donelan said she has “concluded that pursuing a sale at this point is not the right decision and there are better ways to secure C4C’s (Channel 4 Corporation) sustainability and that of the independent production sector”.She added that its...
The Independent

People flock to small towns and shun city centres due to flexible working

Seaside towns have thrived since the pandemic while city centres have thinned out as working patterns have changed for good, new mobile phone data has suggested.People have flocked to small towns and suburbs and enjoyed flexible commutes into their offices, according to anonymised phone activity by analytics platforms Placemake.io and Visitor Insights.It covers more than 500 high streets from January 2019 to  December 2022, and is based on 8 million mobile devices across the UK.Seaside town Morecambe in Lancashire saw activity shoot up by 70% between 2019 and 2022, while popular resort Bognor Regis in West Sussex surged by 40%.And...
The Independent

Twitter down: Elon Musk’s site breaks in Australia and New Zealand, users complain

Twitter has stopped working properly in Australia and New Zealand, its users have complained.The site is taking minutes to load such that it is almost impossible to use, according to those that have struggled through the problems to post on the site.The problems appeared to be relatively specific, rather than a complete outage. Users could see the parts of the site that usually surrounds the feed, for instance – but that feed itself does not load.This is Twitter in Australia tonight — refresh and repeat. #TwitterDownDownUnder pic.twitter.com/GAVTZuPiWx— Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) January 4, 2023The Australian version of outage tracking website Down Detector...
The Independent

‘Nature prescriptions’ to be used in bid to improve wellbeing of patients

Patients suffering from various health issues could be advised to connect with nature to improve their wellbeing in a first for England.Nature prescriptions could be given to patients in High Peak, Derbyshire, after a successful pilot in Scotland.They are being run by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), in collaboration with the Peak District National Park Authority, amid increasing evidence that people who are connected with nature have improved mental wellbeing, are happier and are more satisfied with life.Users are given a calendar of ideas to inspire them to connect with nature, including searching for frost on...
The Independent

What is XBB Covid? The new Omicron variant leading a surge in cases

New Covid strains are sparking fresh health concerns across the globe as the world welcomes 2023.Descendants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant - XBB and XBB.1.5 - have seen a surge in cases in many countries over winter.But what exactly are they?XBB is a subvariant of the Omicron BA.2 variant, and XBB.1.5 is a subvariant of XBB.Japanese researchers have studied XBB’s characteristics, and results suggest that the subvariant is highly transmissible and has developed resistance to immunity.Countries including the UK, US, China, India, Pakistan and Australia have all reported cases of XBB and XBB.1.5.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s ‘tough’ problems will not go away in 2023, says Sunak in new year messageMoment stolen car flips off embankment and lands on house in New JerseyExtinction Rebellion confirm shift away from disruption tactics over public backlash
The Independent

Voices: The NHS has been sabotaged – why are we so reluctant to point it out?

“Intolerable and unsustainable.” Those are the words that Professor Phil Banfield, chair of the British Medicine association, has used to describe the situation with the NHS. It is a full-blown crisis, with as many as 500 people a week dying unnecessarily because of overcrowding and delays at Accident and Emergency departments.This isn’t just a wintertime glitch. This has been going on for years. Deep fractures in the resilience of the National Health Service were uncovered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The government was caught flat-footed, having systematically underfunded the NHS, leaving it fragile and brittle. Its emergency response served to...
The Independent

TV doctor Hilary Jones blasts Government over ‘at risk of collapse’ NHS

TV presenter Dr Hilary Jones has blasted the Prime Minister over his handling of the NHS, warning it is at risk of collapse.Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the GP shared the experiences of “heartbroken” doctors on the frontline and said if the situation “doesn’t change very quickly, the NHS is finished.”He referred to a group chat between 13,000 doctors who work on the front line and in primary care, saying: “There are thousands of these posts and I’ve just picked three of them here as examples and they are very worrying.“(The first one is) ‘In our hospital, we have...
The Independent

Voices: I dropped maths at A-level and I’ve got one thing to say to Rishi Sunak

In his first speech of 2023, Rishi Sunak is expected to set out plans to ensure all students continue to study maths up until the age of 18. In some ways, it might seem like a sensible idea – from Australia to the United States, Japan to France, students study maths until 18. But I can’t help thinking a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t right.And for their part, Labour have criticised the idea. Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said that Sunak should “show his working”, and highlighted the government’s lack of success in hitting their targets for new maths teachers.At school,...
The Independent

Pakistan orders malls to close early amid economic crisis

Authorities on Wednesday ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. as part of a new energy conservation plan aimed at easing Pakistan's economic crisis. The move comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund.On Tuesday, Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif and Minister for Power Ghultam Dastghir said the government decided to shut establishments early as part of the new energy conservation plan approved by the Cabinet. Authorities also ordered wedding halls and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the costs of imported oil, for which Pakistan...
The Independent

Voices: Forget maths – Rishi Sunak has already failed young people by making two major mistakes

Rishi Sunak’s long-awaited “vision” speech this afternoon includes a promise that all pupils in England will study some form of maths to the age of 18. While welcome, it’s an old idea rather than a new one. I remember Michael Gove talking it up when he was education secretary – 12 years ago.Like most of Sunak’s promises, it will not be delivered until after the next general election, which will become a dangerous theme for him as time runs out. Even then, will there be enough maths teachers to implement it?But as the prime minister responds to the clamour...
The Independent

Elon Musk reflects on being Time ‘Person of the Year’ as his fortunes tumble

Elon Musk has reflected on being Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ – and his vastly different fortunes, 12 months on.When Mr Musk was given the honour, at the end of 2021, the magazine noted his rising wealth, the excitement about him among the public, and the impact he has had on technology and space.“12 months ago, I was Person of the Year,” Mr Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening. He did not give any indication of why he noted the anniversary, or how he felt about the time that has since passed.But a year on from his recognition, Mr Musk’s...
The Independent

