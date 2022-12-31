"Pro-life” believers say it’s about saving a human life, but it is not. It is about the pregnancy. If they cared about human life, they would pour energy into robust development of adoption agencies, social support for needy families, education, and general welfare of all children so no child would be born with the risk of poverty and poor educational opportunities.Pro-life is all about forcing everyone to the same set of rules. Kind of like forcing women to wear a burka and only travel in the company of a male relative.If the anti-abortion people really cared about reducing abortions rather than forcing people to abide by their rules, they would work to make family planning and contraception free to all women in the United States (and vasectomies for men). If there are no unwanted pregnancies, the number of abortions would plummet.John Messmer, MD, Hummelstown, Pa.“Pro-life” is not about saving a life | PennLive letters
No forced pregnancy! No forced birth! Women are not brood mares! Women will have babies when they are ready! STOP these forced birth nutjobs!🛑🛑🛑🛑
Forced pregnancy, forced birth is involuntary servitude. we have Constitution Amendment 13 which is prohibits involuntary servitude. Since rich and smart women will always get abortions, you are forcing only the most disadvantaged, impoverished disenfranchised women to carry unwanted pregnancies. they will give birth to unwanted babies they can't afford and we already have 400,000+ kids in foster care. the most desirable babies in demand for adoption are healthy white babies. Babies born drug addicted, malformed, autistic, etc or of other ethnicities are going to be further overloading the foster care system.
