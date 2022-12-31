ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Vicky Graham
4d ago

"Pro-life” believers say it’s about saving a human life, but it is not. It is about the pregnancy. If they cared about human life, they would pour energy into robust development of adoption agencies, social support for needy families, education, and general welfare of all children so no child would be born with the risk of poverty and poor educational opportunities.Pro-life is all about forcing everyone to the same set of rules. Kind of like forcing women to wear a burka and only travel in the company of a male relative.If the anti-abortion people really cared about reducing abortions rather than forcing people to abide by their rules, they would work to make family planning and contraception free to all women in the United States (and vasectomies for men). If there are no unwanted pregnancies, the number of abortions would plummet.John Messmer, MD, Hummelstown, Pa.“Pro-life” is not about saving a life | PennLive letters

Vicky Graham
4d ago

No forced pregnancy! No forced birth! Women are not brood mares! Women will have babies when they are ready! STOP these forced birth nutjobs!🛑🛑🛑🛑

Vicky Graham
4d ago

Forced pregnancy, forced birth is involuntary servitude. we have Constitution Amendment 13 which is prohibits involuntary servitude. Since rich and smart women will always get abortions, you are forcing only the most disadvantaged, impoverished disenfranchised women to carry unwanted pregnancies. they will give birth to unwanted babies they can't afford and we already have 400,000+ kids in foster care. the most desirable babies in demand for adoption are healthy white babies. Babies born drug addicted, malformed, autistic, etc or of other ethnicities are going to be further overloading the foster care system.

The Atlantic

We Are Not Prepared for the Coming Surge of Babies

A typical pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks. Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that created a constitutional right to abortion, was reversed less than six months ago. This means the U.S. is currently at a unique inflection point in the history of reproductive rights: early enough to see the immediate effects of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization—closed clinics, a rapidly shifting map of abortion access—but too soon to measure the rise in babies born to mothers who did not wish to have them. Many of these babies will be born in states that already have the worst maternal- and child-health outcomes in the nation. Although the existence of these children is the goal of the anti-abortion movement, America is unprepared to adequately care for them and the people who give birth to them.
Mic

Anti-choice Texas lawmakers just got their 2023 marching orders

When it comes to eviscerating abortion access, Texas is a trend-setter. Even before the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Lone Star State enacted one of the nation’s most restrictive anti-choice measures, Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which banned abortion at roughly six weeks — with zero exceptions for rape, incest, or severe fetal abnormality. Dozens of states followed suit by introducing “copycat” laws. Never complacent, Texas’ anti-choice faction has outlined how exactly it plans to further dismantle what few reproductive freedoms remain.
The Guardian

She led two historic victories for abortion rights – by persuading Republicans

If there were two votes that sent shockwaves through the US this year, they were in Kansas and Kentucky, and they were both about abortion. The former, the first direct vote on abortion to be brought to the public since the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, by anti-abortion Republicans in a deeply red state, was defeated by considerably more than half the electorate (59% of the vote).
MSNBC

The incredibly unsubtle Amy Coney Barrett response that should worry LGBTQ Americans

A primary issue in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday, is if a Christian website designer’s refusal to create sites for same-sex couples’ weddings violates Colorado’s public accommodations law by discriminating against those couples based on their status or if it is protected by the First Amendment. So it seemed like an incredible error when the designer’s lawyer admitted, initially, that the designer wouldn’t have a problem making a website for an opposite-sex couple who reject biblical definitions of marriage.
TheDailyBeast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”At the heated meeting, teachers lamented both not being taken seriously in their complaints of bad student behavior, and principals feeling unsupported, according to reporting by Florida Today. Staff also described being hit and bitten by kids.More than 50 staff members have resigned this year, according to reporting by the New York Post.“I’ve watched dozens of my...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
