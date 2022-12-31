Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announces 2023 New Year’s baby
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This afternoon, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced the city’s 2023 New Year’s baby. Sariah Williams arrived at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
cowboystatedaily.com
At More Than $5 A Dozen, Eggs Are Expensive, Hard To Get Around Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Betty Lewis of Cheyenne has a tradition that costs her a couple to three dozen eggs a week. Lewis bakes plates of brownies every week for people who have gone out of their way to help her. “I haven’t found anyone...
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible
Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone area of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
capcity.news
Westbound traffic on I-80 closed to Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dangerous road conditions have led to the Wyoming Department of Transportation closing I-80 to all westbound traffic from the I-25 intersection in Cheyenne to Rock Springs. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the road is expected to remain closed for the next 12–14 hours. The...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department welcomes new officers to the team
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is proud to announce that two new officers have joined the Cheyenne Police Department. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in as Cheyenne police officers this morning, Jan. 3, at the Public Safety Center. Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm to complicate travel; Cheyenne to see between 4 and 8 inches of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With a winter storm bearing down on a large portion of Wyoming, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne is expecting Laramie County to see heavy snowfall overnight through Monday. A lull in snow showers is expected this afternoon, but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
Douglas Budget
Laramie County Sheriff's Office Bids Farewell to Danny Glick
On December 30th, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony for Sheriff Danny Glick. Sheriff Glick began his career as a Laramie County Patrol Deputy in July of 1981. In November 2002, the citizens of Laramie County elected Sheriff Glick to his first term as Sheriff. Sheriff...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/29/22–1/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/23/22–12/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
