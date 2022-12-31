Stand Up Therapeutics signed with VectorBuilder for world’s first gene therapy supply for paraplegia patient

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the launch of its AI Virtual Distance Sensor™, the latest addition to its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. The AI Virtual Distance Sensor is a 100% software-only solution that enables devices to dynamically measure the distance between devices, offering relative location detection (this can be one-to-one or one-to-many device connections). The device knows when a device (or user) is near it and can behave accordingly. Elliptic Labs is introducing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor at CES 2023, where the company will be located at Booth 55439 in the European Union in the Venetian Hotel. CES 2023 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023.

