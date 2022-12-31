Stand Up Therapeutics signed with VectorBuilder for world’s first gene therapy supply for paraplegia patient

Read full article on original website
CANbridge Consolidates Gene Therapy Portfolio
Secures Exclusive Global Rights to Potentially Best-in-Class Spinal Muscular Atrophy Gene Therapy from UMass Chan Medical School. Completes Technology Transfer of Two Gene Therapies for Lysomal Storage Diseases. CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (1228.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company, with a foundation in China, committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative...
Elliptic Labs Announcing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor™ at CES 2023
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the launch of its AI Virtual Distance Sensor™, the latest addition to its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. The AI Virtual Distance Sensor is a 100% software-only solution that enables devices to dynamically measure the distance between devices, offering relative location detection (this can be one-to-one or one-to-many device connections). The device knows when a device (or user) is near it and can behave accordingly. Elliptic Labs is introducing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor at CES 2023, where the company will be located at Booth 55439 in the European Union in the Venetian Hotel. CES 2023 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023.
Aditxt Forms Adimune, Inc. as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary with a Focus on Immune Modulation Therapies and Appoints Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Former President of the Therapeutic Business Unit at Schering AG, as its Chairman and CEO
Completion of GMP Drug Substances in January for Clinical Trials in H2, 2023. Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announces the formation of a U.S.-based subsidiary Adimune, Inc. (“Adimune™) and its plans towards submission of a Clinical Trial Application (“CTA”) for its immunotherapeutic technology drug candidate, ADI™-100 (“ADI™-100” or “ADI™”). The CTA application will request approval for Adimune™ to conduct the first-in-human study in psoriasis patients, beginning in the second half of 2023. A second study is also planned for type 1 diabetes.
JS InnoPharm Initiates Treatment With JSI-1187, a Selective ERK Inhibitor, in Combination With Dabrafenib for Advanced Solid Tumors With BRAF V600E/K mutations
JS InnoPharm Ltd initiated the JSI-1187 plus dabrafenib combination dose-escalation phase of the Phase 1 study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with confirmed BRAF V600E/K mutations (NCT04418167). The clinical study is being conducted at 8 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the U.S. JSI-1187 is a potent,...
Belkin celebrates 40 years of industry leadership by introducing a more responsible way to build products
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, after two years of development, today introduces a new product material refresh for its top selling mobile power products. Several of Belkin’s most popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging. The product transition will be rolled out beginning 2023 and will save an estimated 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions 1 and reduce CO2-eq emissions for these products by up to 67%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005370/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Heritage's Cannabis Now Available In This State, 'Our U.S. Strategy Is Adding A High Gross Margin Revenue Stream,' Says CEO
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has completed its first production run and shipment of products to dispensaries in the State of Missouri. This marks the start of Heritage product sales in the second state in the United States, with products now available in both Missouri and West Virginia. Products available to purchase in the U.S. include RAD distillate vapes, RAD live resin and live rosin, with additional products in the pipeline including pre-rolls and blunt, infused pre-rolls and blunts as well as concentrate dispensers.
Vape-Jet Introduces New Line of Vape Cartridge Production Machines
Oregon, US, 3rd January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Vape-Jet is proud to introduce its latest line of vape cartridge production machines, designed to streamline the production process and improve product quality. These state-of-the-art machines are fully-automatic and semi-automatic, able to fill and cap a wide range of vape cartridges with precision and efficiency.
Insights on the Cough Syrup Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Upper Respiratory Tract Infection and Other Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cough Syrup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cough syrup market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.42% during 2021-2027.
HighRadius Expands with New Office in Kraków, Poland
US-headquartered SaaS leader opens fifth office location in Europe in a strategic move to provide top-notch service to its European customers and partners. HighRadius, the global leader in Autonomous Finance Platforms for the Office of the CFO, announced their new office in Kraków, Poland. HighRadius is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and this will be their fifth regional office in Europe, after London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris. The Poland office will focus on recruiting local Finance and Accounting talent to support the implementation and adoption of HighRadius solutions by the growing base of European customers.
Skills Training Group Launches First Aid Training Courses In Leeds
Leeds, UK – Skills Training Group is an FAIB (First Aid Industry Body) approved training provider that offers a variety of FAIB-certified courses that can be completed at work or at home, such as First Aid at Work and their Paediatric programs. They have now launched their highly regarded...
$5+ Billion In-Vehicle Payment Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Preference for Contactless Payments is Significantly Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global in-vehicle payment services market. The global in-vehicle payment services market is expected to grow from $3.08 billion...
Charge Enterprises to Present at Needham and Company’s 25th Annual Growth Conference
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), a global business connecting people with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, announced today that Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and CEO will participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10-11, 2023.
The Government of India Happy To Announce New Online Visa Services For Business Trips To India.
We are pleased to announce the launch of our new online service for business travelers wishing to travel to India. Our services are available 24/7 and our team is dedicated to providing a hassle-free experience. With our new online service, travelers can apply for their visas quickly and easily, and our team will handle all of the paperwork and documentation. We look forward to helping business travelers streamline their travel plans and make their trips to India as seamless as possible.
Catalyst Advisors LP Appoints New Partner to Support Global Expansion, Commitment to DE&I-Focused Leadership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Catalyst Advisors LP, an international executive recruitment and assessment firm singularly focused on life sciences, today announced that Cissy Young, PhD, will join the firm as a partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Indian ministry of Home Affairs Excited to announce that now offer India Visa Online services for Finland and Iceland citizens
The Government of India has introduced a new e-Visa facility for citizens of Finland. The e-Visa is an electronic travel authorization that allows eligible foreigners to enter India for business, tourism or medical purposes.This new facility will make it easier for Finnish citizens to obtain a visa to visit India. Interested applicants can apply online at the Indian Visa Online website. For more information, please visit the website or contact the Indian Embassy in Finland.
Nuritopia Opens Global Video Contest for Future Stars – Over $100K in Token Prizes
Seoul, Korea, 3rd January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Nuritopia is excited to announce its Global Video Contest, offering the community over $100K in token prizes. With this contest, everyone can join and showcase their talents while competing against others worldwide. The competition will feature multiple categories, and winning contestants will collect $NBLU...
Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Intel, Oracle, Ericsson and NEC - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions and Services), By End User, By Enterprises Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Network Functions Virtualization Market...
Roku Announces Launch of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- (CES) – Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. *, announced the launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underlining the company’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as a new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005098/en/ Roku-branded TVs (Photo: Business Wire)
Masonite International Corporation Completes Acquisition of Endura Products
Acquisition to accelerate the Masonite Doors That Do MoreTM strategy by unlocking the value of fully integrated door solutions. Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite" or "the Company) (NYSE: DOOR) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Endura Products ("Endura"). “We are excited to complete the acquisition of Endura and add...
Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary Training Course: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Applications - Regulatory Guidelines and Requirements of Module 2 (February 8-9, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Application Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This interactive course will present the regulatory guidelines and requirements of Module 2 and discuss practical approaches to developing the content and preparation of the clinical overview and clinical summaries.
