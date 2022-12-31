Read full article on original website
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of December 30, 2022 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ
OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) today announced that as of December 30, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were...
CryptoNewsBreaks – Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Announces Rebranding to Reflect Its Corporate Vision
Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) (formerly Riot Blockchain Inc.), an industry leader in Bitcoin mining and data center hosting, today announced the rebranding of its corporate name from Riot Blockchain Inc. to Riot Platforms Inc. The move underpins the company’s growth strategy to continue expanding its increasingly diversified business operations and reflects a renewal of its corporate vision to become the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. “This is a significant milestone for Riot and comes as a result of our unique strategic position in the market,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “Our successful acquisitions of Whinstone U.S., which developed and operates North America’s largest dedicated Bitcoin mining data center facility, and ESS Metron, which enhanced our electrical component engineering and supply chain capabilities, have formed the foundation on which our teams have built, and will continue to develop, business platforms for further growth. The scope and scale of our businesses continues to expand, and this rebranding better reflects our position as strategic allocators of capital to increasingly broaden the scope of our Bitcoin-focused operations.”
Molina Healthcare Projects its California Medicaid Revenue will Double Under Revised Medi-Cal Contract Awards
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina”) confirmed today that the California Department of Health Care Services (“DHCS”) has announced the awards of Medi-Cal contracts to Molina Healthcare of California commencing on January 1, 2024. The December 30th announcement confirms Molina’s footprint as originally announced in August...
Tybro Productions Presents The Psychic Energy Report: A Comprehensive Guide To Help People Understand Their Psychic Energy For Spiritual Growth In The Modern World.
In its efforts to help people change their lives and understand psychic energy, Tybro, America’s online spiritual superstore, takes people on a self-discovery and spiritual evolution journey. United States - January 4, 2023 — Everyone possesses psychic energy, a fact many are unaware of, and others are sceptical. Many...
Media Shower Releases New Blockchain-Based Reward Token
New BMJ Reward Token is a high-tech loyalty program for paid newsletter subscribers. Media Shower, the media and communication company, has announced the launch of its new BMJ Reward Token, a blockchain-based reward program that offers membership rewards for subscribers of its paid newsletter, Bitcoin Market Journal (BMJ). Paid newsletter...
Here's exactly what needs to happen for the stock market to soar in 2023, according to Ned Davis Research
"Fed stays on hold as it steers its magic carpet to a soft landing," Ned Davis Research said of the possibilities that could boost stock prices.
Spend Logic Announces The Launch of Revolutionary New Paperless Filing System SpendFile
Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. Santa Barbara, CA - Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. SpendFile was created in response to industry demand, especially from small- and mid-size prime contractors. It eliminates the need for manual procurement folder checklists, multiple template locations, and file structure requirements. SpendFile combines these into a simple drag-and-drop interface that combines all of these into one. Furthermore, it features workflows for Compliance reviews, a file score dashboard for management, and a Contractor Purchasing System Review (CPSR) module that streamlines audit prep and execution. It is the perfect solution for federal contractors who are increasingly moving to paperless systems and e-filing.
XBB.1.5, a more contagious variant, now accounts for over 40% of COVID cases
XBB.1.5 makes up more than 40% of cases, the CDC says. While it's more contagious, experts say it seems not to be more dangerous than earlier ones.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 02 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated...
Hears Hearing & Hearables Introduces a Trusted Model in Hearing Health Care and Delivery of Hearing aids
An established brand in the field of hearing, Hears Hearing & Hearables provides personalized solutions for hearing and ear problems. Hearing treatment is one of the most undervalued industries as many people remain unaware of how to address related needs. Understanding that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for this, Hears Hearing & Hearables offers affordable and accessible choices for different people.
Global Online Tutoring Market to Grow by $196.35 Billion During 2023-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The online tutoring market is poised to grow by $196.35 bn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.38% during the forecast period. The report on the online tutoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2022
In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million. We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a...
Research Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations Fuel Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Research Antibodies Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Source, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The small proteins known as antibodies, which are an essential component of immune system's reaction to...
GPUT: A Token dedicated to buy high end graphics cards & ASIC miners
DOGA Electronics launched GPUT (GPU Token) to offer nearly wholesale pricing on high end graphics cards & ASIC miners. DOGA Electronics, a company based in Dubai with more than 10 years of experience in selling home appliances, electronic devices, computer parts & gadgets, and a capital of more than 350 million USD has recently launched their token named GPUT or GPU Token.
US-Visa-Online offers a convenient way for travelers to apply for a visa to USA.
Us-visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering a fast and convenient online visa application service.With this new service, customers can apply for a visa from the comfort of their own homes without having to travel to a consulate or embassy.The online application process is simple and straightforward, and customers can expect to receive their visas within 5-7 business days. us-visa-online is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience, and we are confident that our new online visa application service will meet and exceed all expectations.
Great opportunity for people to get online visas and travel to New Zealand
New Zealand Visa is pleased to announce that it is now offering a new online application service for customers applying for a visa to New Zealand.The new service offers a convenient and user-friendly way to apply for a visa, and provides customers with an instant decision on their application.New Zealand Visa is committed to providing the best possible service to its customers, and the new online application service is another example of this commitment.We encourage all customers who are planning to travel to New Zealand to use the new service, and we look forward to helping you with your visa application.
Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Enters into New $250 Million Credit Facility
– Provides financial flexibility to execute growth initiatives and serve its global clients more efficiently – Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“Alvarium Tiedemann” or “AlTi” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a $250 million credit facility with a syndicate led by BMO Capital Markets Corp. (“BMO”). The facility, which is comprised of a $150 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million term loan facility, will be used to pay down subsidiary debt and fund growth initiatives.
The Government of India Happy To Announce New Online Visa Services For Business Trips To India.
We are pleased to announce the launch of our new online service for business travelers wishing to travel to India. Our services are available 24/7 and our team is dedicated to providing a hassle-free experience. With our new online service, travelers can apply for their visas quickly and easily, and our team will handle all of the paperwork and documentation. We look forward to helping business travelers streamline their travel plans and make their trips to India as seamless as possible.
Aditxt Forms Adimune, Inc. as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary with a Focus on Immune Modulation Therapies and Appoints Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Former President of the Therapeutic Business Unit at Schering AG, as its Chairman and CEO
Completion of GMP Drug Substances in January for Clinical Trials in H2, 2023. Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announces the formation of a U.S.-based subsidiary Adimune, Inc. (“Adimune™) and its plans towards submission of a Clinical Trial Application (“CTA”) for its immunotherapeutic technology drug candidate, ADI™-100 (“ADI™-100” or “ADI™”). The CTA application will request approval for Adimune™ to conduct the first-in-human study in psoriasis patients, beginning in the second half of 2023. A second study is also planned for type 1 diabetes.
