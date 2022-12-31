Read full article on original website
Microsoft recognized its first labor union in the US after staff at $7.5 billion video game firm ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize
Around 300 workers at ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize after Microsoft agreed to voluntarily recognize the Union.
Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India - report
BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and other PhonePe shareholders will have to pay nearly $1 billion in tax after the digital payments company shifted its headquarters to India, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
