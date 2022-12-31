Read full article on original website
Ford Super Duty Discount Again Non-Existent In December 2022
Ford Super Duty discount offers are yet again non-existent during December 2022, as The Blue Oval is not offering any sort of incentive, discount or deal toward the purchase of its highly popular heavy duty pickup line this month, regardless of region. The complete lack of Ford F-Series Super Duty...
1968 Corvette 427 Found In A Barn After 40 Years
The interesting story of a 1968 Chevy Corvette C3 began in 1974 when its owner, Big Block Mike, got into a heated controversy with the police. Due to an arrest warrant, Mike had to hide the car for more than four decades. The Red Corvette was eventually found in a barn and was documented by Junkyard Life on YouTube.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Our Bad. Chevy Accidently Leaked Photos of the 2024 Corvette Hybrid
Images of the much-anticipated E-Ray appeared on Chevy's website before the automaker noticed the mistake and took them down.
Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
With Chevy Spark Dead, Its Only Rival Might Also Be Dropped
GM ceased production of the Chevy Spark earlier this year, putting to bed the least-expensive new Chevy vehicle on sale in the U.S. and Canada. Now, with the Spark’s departure, it looks as though its only real rival, the Mitsubishi Mirage, may be on the chopping block as well.
Here's How Much Horsepower The Chevy C8 Z06 Actually Makes
After what must have seemed like an eternity of waiting, Austin Everett, the vlogger behind the Speed Phenom channel on YouTube, just took delivery of his new C8 Corvette Z06 at the National Corvette Museum in Kentucky. Luckily for us, on his way back home to San Diego, California, Speed Phenom decided to make a stop in Texas at Dallas Performance to have his latest acquisition tested on the shop’s Dynojet in-ground chassis dynamometer. And the results are stunning.
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Why Is Cadillac So Far Behind The Leader In Crossover Sales?
It’s no secret that crossovers have morphed into the modern day sedan, becoming the most common vehicle body style. Understandably, Cadillac currently fields six different utility vehicles (crossovers and SUVs), including the unibody XT4, XT5 and XT6, the body-on-frame Escalade and Escalade ESV, as well as the all-electric Lyriq. Overall, the luxury marque is performing relatively well in each respective segment that the aforementioned models compete in. However, Cadillac seriously lags behind Lexus in terms of raw sale sales volume.
2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Gets Price Increase In January
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is the second model year for the nameplate, following up on the initial 2022 model year with only a few small changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV just got a little more expensive. According to sources...
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Techno Blue Is 2023 Global Automotive Color Of The Year
Techno Blue has been announced by Axalta, a U.S.-based paint supplier company, as the 2023 Global Automotive Color of the Year. The announcement marks Axalta’s ninth Global Automotive Color of the Year. Last year, the paint supplier announced the cherry-colored Royal Magenta as the Global Automotive Color of the Year for 2022.
Incredible Opportunity to Buy the First 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray
The car going up for auction is said to be documented as the first Corvette Sting Ray offered to the general public. The stunning Riverside Red 1963 Chevrolet Corvette is the earliest known second generation Corvette in existence. It is documented by Corvette historians as the first Corvette Sting Ray offered for sale to the general public. It is one of the main attractions at the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2023 auction that will run from January 4-15.
