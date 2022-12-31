Read full article on original website
CryptoNewsBreaks – Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Announces Rebranding to Reflect Its Corporate Vision
Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) (formerly Riot Blockchain Inc.), an industry leader in Bitcoin mining and data center hosting, today announced the rebranding of its corporate name from Riot Blockchain Inc. to Riot Platforms Inc. The move underpins the company’s growth strategy to continue expanding its increasingly diversified business operations and reflects a renewal of its corporate vision to become the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. “This is a significant milestone for Riot and comes as a result of our unique strategic position in the market,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “Our successful acquisitions of Whinstone U.S., which developed and operates North America’s largest dedicated Bitcoin mining data center facility, and ESS Metron, which enhanced our electrical component engineering and supply chain capabilities, have formed the foundation on which our teams have built, and will continue to develop, business platforms for further growth. The scope and scale of our businesses continues to expand, and this rebranding better reflects our position as strategic allocators of capital to increasingly broaden the scope of our Bitcoin-focused operations.”
Terra Design offers green walls in Toronto
A Toronto-based interior design company called Terra Design specializes in biophilic concepts such as preserved moss-green walls and living walls. In the Greater Toronto Area, Terra Design is an interior design company that specialises in offering biophilic design services for both residential and commercial uses. Customers may bring sustainable natural elements indoors with the aid of Terra Design. The business provides moss walls and sustainable vertical gardens for residences and businesses. With years of experience in the field, Terra Design's main competencies include biophilic designs.
HighRadius Expands with New Office in Kraków, Poland
US-headquartered SaaS leader opens fifth office location in Europe in a strategic move to provide top-notch service to its European customers and partners. HighRadius, the global leader in Autonomous Finance Platforms for the Office of the CFO, announced their new office in Kraków, Poland. HighRadius is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and this will be their fifth regional office in Europe, after London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris. The Poland office will focus on recruiting local Finance and Accounting talent to support the implementation and adoption of HighRadius solutions by the growing base of European customers.
The Indian ministry of Home Affairs Excited to announce that now offer India Visa Online services for Finland and Iceland citizens
The Government of India has introduced a new e-Visa facility for citizens of Finland. The e-Visa is an electronic travel authorization that allows eligible foreigners to enter India for business, tourism or medical purposes.This new facility will make it easier for Finnish citizens to obtain a visa to visit India. Interested applicants can apply online at the Indian Visa Online website. For more information, please visit the website or contact the Indian Embassy in Finland.
Canada-visa-online is pleased to offering a streamlined, online visa application process.
Canada-visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering a streamlined, online visa application process for Canadian citizens.This new service will allow applicants to complete their visa application form and submit all required documentation electronically. canada-visa-online will then review the application and supporting documents, and provide feedback within 5 business days.Once the application is approved, canada-visa-online will submit it to the appropriate government agency for processing. The entire process is expected to take 10-15 business days from start to finish.“We are very excited to offer this new service to our customers,” said John Smith, CEO of canada-visa-online. “It will save them time and hassle, and make it easier than ever to apply for a Canadian visa.”
HGVT Offers Standard HGV Driver Training Courses in Leeds
Driver training programmes help aspiring drivers with developing skills that they will not only need to pass their licence acquisition tests but will also prepare them for various challenges on the road in their careers. Through top driver training academies, companies can also train their numerous drivers without any hassle or distractions.
Elliptic Labs Announcing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor™ at CES 2023
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the launch of its AI Virtual Distance Sensor™, the latest addition to its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. The AI Virtual Distance Sensor is a 100% software-only solution that enables devices to dynamically measure the distance between devices, offering relative location detection (this can be one-to-one or one-to-many device connections). The device knows when a device (or user) is near it and can behave accordingly. Elliptic Labs is introducing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor at CES 2023, where the company will be located at Booth 55439 in the European Union in the Venetian Hotel. CES 2023 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023.
Food Trucks Global Markets Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Cafe2U, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Kogi Korean BBQ, Kona Ice, Pizza Hut LLC, and Tim Hortons - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Food Trucks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report segments the market by food truck type, food type, serving type, and region. The report provides an overview of the global food truck market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Market values have been calculated based on the total revenue of food truck providers.
