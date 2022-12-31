Articlesarticle.com Launches as a Premier Destination for Rare and Invaluable Information, All Written in Arabic

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) (formerly Riot Blockchain Inc.), an industry leader in Bitcoin mining and data center hosting, today announced the rebranding of its corporate name from Riot Blockchain Inc. to Riot Platforms Inc. The move underpins the company’s growth strategy to continue expanding its increasingly diversified business operations and reflects a renewal of its corporate vision to become the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. “This is a significant milestone for Riot and comes as a result of our unique strategic position in the market,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “Our successful acquisitions of Whinstone U.S., which developed and operates North America’s largest dedicated Bitcoin mining data center facility, and ESS Metron, which enhanced our electrical component engineering and supply chain capabilities, have formed the foundation on which our teams have built, and will continue to develop, business platforms for further growth. The scope and scale of our businesses continues to expand, and this rebranding better reflects our position as strategic allocators of capital to increasingly broaden the scope of our Bitcoin-focused operations.”

