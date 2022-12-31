Read full article on original website
Fast-food worker overjoyed to earn $50 per hour because something strange occurred at work
A fast-food worker received a pleasant surprise via text message from his manager. The video went viral with almost 1 million views. The TikTok user New acc! (@slaytok1) posted the video. It has 226.1K likes and 589 comments.
Science Fiction Comics Home#1 gets funded on Kickstarter within 2 hours after going live.
U.S. based new age media Startup, Cyan Tree LLC has officially launched their Science Fiction comics, Home#1 on Kickstarter & gets funded within 2 hours after going live. New Age media Startup, Cyan Tree LLC has launched their Science Fiction comics Home#1on Kickstarter & got immediately funded within 2 hours of going live.
DONSENSE Smart Offers Top-quality Custom Shaped Cards and ID Cards with a Chip
DONSENSE Smart is a company that offers the ideal solution for businesses' RFID tag needs. They make use of innovative strategies and state-of-the-art technology to deliver quality RFID tags that are more creative than what is available from other sources. Their customer service is also second to none, as their friendly customer service reps will always be there to walk any client through their service options and answer any questions, no matter how small they seem. And since its inception in the year 2005, the company has grown to not only avail its services locally in Hong Kong but also internationally, currently serving clients across the USA and Europe, and many other places.
Sam Libraty Releases New Science Fiction Novel – The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key
Sam Libraty is pleased to announce the release of his new sci-fi time travel novel, The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key. Born in the 25th century and trained as an agent dedicated to keeping his timeline stable. He is a lone wolf with no emotional ties, that is until he meets Shoshanna. His orders and main goals are to find a way to stop an invasion from another universe and obtain the love of this strange, somewhat angry exotic woman, who for the first time in his life has stirred extreme emotion in him.
Vape-Jet Introduces New Line of Vape Cartridge Production Machines
Oregon, US, 3rd January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Vape-Jet is proud to introduce its latest line of vape cartridge production machines, designed to streamline the production process and improve product quality. These state-of-the-art machines are fully-automatic and semi-automatic, able to fill and cap a wide range of vape cartridges with precision and efficiency.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Announces Rebranding to Reflect Its Corporate Vision
Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) (formerly Riot Blockchain Inc.), an industry leader in Bitcoin mining and data center hosting, today announced the rebranding of its corporate name from Riot Blockchain Inc. to Riot Platforms Inc. The move underpins the company’s growth strategy to continue expanding its increasingly diversified business operations and reflects a renewal of its corporate vision to become the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. “This is a significant milestone for Riot and comes as a result of our unique strategic position in the market,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “Our successful acquisitions of Whinstone U.S., which developed and operates North America’s largest dedicated Bitcoin mining data center facility, and ESS Metron, which enhanced our electrical component engineering and supply chain capabilities, have formed the foundation on which our teams have built, and will continue to develop, business platforms for further growth. The scope and scale of our businesses continues to expand, and this rebranding better reflects our position as strategic allocators of capital to increasingly broaden the scope of our Bitcoin-focused operations.”
Swiss Engineer launches Kickstarter Campaign for uSki
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, uSki by Alain Zagury is Designed to Revolutionize Ski learning!. Alain Zagury is a Geneva based Swiss Engineer with more than 30 years of experience and a lifelong passion for skiing. With an aim to revolutionize the way people learn skiing, Alain’s dream is to allow beginners to discover the joys of skiing safely.
Canada-visa-online is pleased to offering a streamlined, online visa application process.
Canada-visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering a streamlined, online visa application process for Canadian citizens.This new service will allow applicants to complete their visa application form and submit all required documentation electronically. canada-visa-online will then review the application and supporting documents, and provide feedback within 5 business days.Once the application is approved, canada-visa-online will submit it to the appropriate government agency for processing. The entire process is expected to take 10-15 business days from start to finish.“We are very excited to offer this new service to our customers,” said John Smith, CEO of canada-visa-online. “It will save them time and hassle, and make it easier than ever to apply for a Canadian visa.”
YouTuber Reports The Latest Controversial Crypto Scheme From CEO Stephen Mccullah
TheCryptoDetective, a YouTuber that looks into all matters related to Blockchain technologies, has published his latest video on Apollo Currency. This video addresses many problems surrounding Apollo Currency and its founder, Stephen Mccullah. United Kingdom - January 4, 2023 — The YouTube video alleges a range of problems surrounding Stephen...
Elliptic Labs Announcing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor™ at CES 2023
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the launch of its AI Virtual Distance Sensor™, the latest addition to its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. The AI Virtual Distance Sensor is a 100% software-only solution that enables devices to dynamically measure the distance between devices, offering relative location detection (this can be one-to-one or one-to-many device connections). The device knows when a device (or user) is near it and can behave accordingly. Elliptic Labs is introducing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor at CES 2023, where the company will be located at Booth 55439 in the European Union in the Venetian Hotel. CES 2023 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023.
GPUT: A Token dedicated to buy high end graphics cards & ASIC miners
DOGA Electronics launched GPUT (GPU Token) to offer nearly wholesale pricing on high end graphics cards & ASIC miners. DOGA Electronics, a company based in Dubai with more than 10 years of experience in selling home appliances, electronic devices, computer parts & gadgets, and a capital of more than 350 million USD has recently launched their token named GPUT or GPU Token.
Safety Vision Announces SafetyNET 5™ Video Management Software
Safety Vision, LLC announces SafetyNET 5™ (SN 5™) VMS, a new generation platform for fleet video management. An alternative to existing video management software, SN 5™ is built from the ground up allowing us to deliver the highest level of security while providing the ability to add or enhance features as needs change. SN 5™ has been verified with industry-leading testing with Veracode (veracode.com) scanning and analysis tools, so expandability doesn’t sacrifice security.
Extreme Networks Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for Fifth Consecutive Year
Openness, Flexibility and Innovation Key Drivers of Company's Continued Momentum. Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has been named as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. for the fifth consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless Local Access Network (LAN) Infrastructure, published on December 21, 2022, authored by Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales and Tim Zimmerman.
Tybro Productions Presents The Psychic Energy Report: A Comprehensive Guide To Help People Understand Their Psychic Energy For Spiritual Growth In The Modern World.
In its efforts to help people change their lives and understand psychic energy, Tybro, America’s online spiritual superstore, takes people on a self-discovery and spiritual evolution journey. United States - January 4, 2023 — Everyone possesses psychic energy, a fact many are unaware of, and others are sceptical. Many...
Spend Logic Announces The Launch of Revolutionary New Paperless Filing System SpendFile
Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. Santa Barbara, CA - Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. SpendFile was created in response to industry demand, especially from small- and mid-size prime contractors. It eliminates the need for manual procurement folder checklists, multiple template locations, and file structure requirements. SpendFile combines these into a simple drag-and-drop interface that combines all of these into one. Furthermore, it features workflows for Compliance reviews, a file score dashboard for management, and a Contractor Purchasing System Review (CPSR) module that streamlines audit prep and execution. It is the perfect solution for federal contractors who are increasingly moving to paperless systems and e-filing.
Media Shower Releases New Blockchain-Based Reward Token
New BMJ Reward Token is a high-tech loyalty program for paid newsletter subscribers. Media Shower, the media and communication company, has announced the launch of its new BMJ Reward Token, a blockchain-based reward program that offers membership rewards for subscribers of its paid newsletter, Bitcoin Market Journal (BMJ). Paid newsletter...
Twitter lifting ban on political ads
Twitter on Tuesday announced plans to scale back its ban on political ads and allow more “cause-based” advertising on the platform. “We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics. Today, we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the…
One of the last remaining execs from 'Twitter 1.0' has left the company, report says
Behnam Rezaei, Twitter's head of product and engineering, had worked at Twitter since 2017. He quit on Tuesday, per tech journalist Zoë Schiffer.
