Police: Armed suspect dead following officer-involved shooting near Summerlin

A male suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Anasazi Drive in the early morning hours of Friday.

On Friday, at approximately 7:44 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a person with a gun in the 10500 block of Angel Dreams Avenue.

Cpt. Carlos Hank said in a media briefing that arriving officers made calls into the house to contact the suspect and ask him to leave the residence peacefully. The suspect then exited his residence and walked toward officers while armed with a firearm.

One of the officers discharged his firearm and struck the suspect. Medical personnel responded and transported the suspect to UMC Trauma where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

This is the 14th officer-involved shooting of 2022. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.