Washington, DC

Davis announces staff for D.C. and local offices

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep.-elect Don Davis announced this week his staff will include a mix of new faces and veterans who worked with retiring congressman G.K. Butterfield, who represented the 1st District for 18 years.

Davis, who will be sworn in at noon Tuesday, has not announced where his district office will be located but the local staff will include:

Kim Mack, district director/constituent outreach services director. Mack has been an administrator at Halifax Community College for more than 10 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from North Carolina Central University and a master’s degree in public administration from East Carolina University, where she serves on the ECU School of Public Administration Advisory Committee. She is a doctoral student at North Carolina State University.Emmanuel Gbedee, constituent services director. Gbedee served as outreach and constituent services representative for Butterfield. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication with a minor in political science from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.Alexis Foster, caseworker manager. Foster served as constituent services representative for Butterfield, specializing in issues related to immigration, the Department of State, the Department of Education, the Bureau of Prisons, and Housing and Urban Development. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a double minor in criminology/criminal justice and public relations from Barton College.Cammie Britton, caseworker. Britton brings 20 years of constituent services experience having worked for Butterfield and U.S. Rep. Frank Ballance. She specializes in areas related to the Social Security Administration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Internal Revenue Service. She previously taught at Martin County Schools and served as a medical social worker. She has a bachelor’s degree in education from East CarolinaUniversity.Edwin “Seth” Woodard, caseworker. Woodard served as the legislative assistant for Davis in the state Senate. He was a Burch Policy Fellow and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Chris Hardee, regional director. Hardee is a management consultant and served more than 20 years as the 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party chairman. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science/public administration from East Carolina University.David Webb, regional director. Webb served as deputy political director for the Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate campaign. He taught at Southwest Guilford High School and has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.Harry “Maurice” Barnes, senior adviser. Barnes served Butterfield’s senior adviser. He retired from Wilson County Schools and worked as an adjunct instructor at Wayne Community College and Shaw University. He is the pastor at White Rock Presbyterian Church in Kinston with degrees from Wilson Technical Community College, Shaw University and Duke University.

Staff at in the Washington, D.C., office will include:

Hannah Spengler, chief of staff. Spengler served as deputy campaign manager/finance director for Davis’ campaign. She is a former math teacher and Teach for America alumni. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from The George Washington University and master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University.Delia Kashat, legislative director. Kashat served as deputy chief of staff and legislative director for U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and French with a minor in political science from Saginaw Valley State University and a master’s degree in global public policy from Johns Hopkins University.Aaron-John “AJ” Malicdem, senior adviser. Malicdem served 10 years in Butterfield’s office, most recently as deputy chief of staff. He is a fusion analyst in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from East Carolina University and is a member of the ECU Board of Visitors. He holds a master’s degree in applied information technology from GeorgeMason University.D’Andre Henderson, communications director. Henderson served as digital director for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies with a double minor in political science and psychology from Old Dominion University, and a master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism from Syracuse University.John Bonus, scheduler/executive assistant. Bonus served as a financial assistant at the Frost Group, the financial consultant firm of the Don Davis for NC campaign. He has a bachelor’s degree in politics and government from Ohio WesleyanUniversity.Jonathan Miller, legislative correspondent. Miller served as a legislative correspondent for U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science, philosophy, and economics from Pomona College.Asia Hentkowski, staff assistant. Hentkowski served as an intern assigned to the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a double minor in mass communications and English from Loyola University New Orleans.

