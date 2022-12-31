ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KUTV

Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo City IDs pilot killed, those injured in Provo Airport crash

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo City has identified the man killed Monday in a small plane crash at Provo Airport, along with the passengers who suffered injuries in the crash. The pilot killed in the crash of the Embraer Phenom 300 was owner/operator Nathan Ricks,...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Small plane crashes at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crashed at the Provo Airport late Monday morning, officials have confirmed. Capt. Sam Armstrong, Provo Fire Department, said he could confirm the crash was reported at 11:37 a.m., and the initial report from an iPhone crash alert. No...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Wasatch County snowmobilers ‘buried’ in snow rescued on New Year’s Day

WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four holiday snowmobilers were rescued Sunday afternoon after a morning of fun turned into an afternoon of frustration. Wasatch County Search & Rescue sent out a crew at 3:23 p.m. after the snowmobilers called 911 and reported they had been “buried in all the new snow and required assistance,” a Facebook post from WCS&R says.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

