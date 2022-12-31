ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: my year in numbers – or how I spent 26 evenings looking for the tortoise

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03h8gU_0jzLn3nt00
Composite: Getty/Alamy/Linda Nylind/Guardian

Whoever said “that which is measured improves” has never drawn a pencil outline round a damp patch on the ceiling to see if it’s growing. Sometimes, that which is measured gets much, much worse, in some cases before your very eyes.

Still, a little verification can’t hurt. When facing a future as unimaginably bleak as 2023 promises to be, now seems a good time to draw a big pencil outline around 2022, using nothing but cold, hard numbers. This, then, is where things stand for me statistically at year’s end.

33.333 Percentage of my adult offspring successfully coaxed into independent living the past year. Although that leaves 66.666% of my sons still at home, I still regard this as remarkable progress in the current economic climate. The oldest one now seems to be permanently launched upon his newly fledged existence, and my wife has turned his bedroom into an office just in case.

26 Dark evenings I spent searching for the tortoise in one of his seven outdoor hiding places, having decided that predicted overnight temperatures might pose a threat to his health. He has never been grateful, not once.

17.5C Daytime temperature where I was on 19 July, when the UK was experiencing its hottest-ever day, with thermometers hitting 40C. I was on holiday in Cornwall, and yes, it was raining.

21 Live dates the band I’m in played in 2022, up from six in 2021 and just one the year before.

1 Number of gigs before which I found myself briefly alone and locked in a darkened backstage area, unable to raise the alarm, with just minutes to go before showtime. We’ve got even more dates booked for 2023, so I suspect this may happen again. Somebody may be trying to send me a message.

8.5 Dead mice found in the house since the start of the year, thanks to the brutal vigilance of the new cat. That’s not eight mice and one half mouse, by the way. It’s 17 halves.

3 Dual-function kitchen tap spray head replacements I purchased in 2022 (according to my Amazon order history), all for the same tap. Actually, the description is a bit misleading – it should say: “Dual-function for approximately four months, after which the button will stop working and it will be stuck on whichever function you used last, until you give up and buy another one.” Even so, at £9.99 each, at least it’s a catastrophic design flaw I can afford.

4.6 Approximate hours, of the 8,760 available to me in 2022, I spent watching YouTube videos posted by heating engineers demonstrating how to adjust the flow temperature of my particular make of boiler – first to lower it in order to save money, and then to raise it again once it got properly cold outside. This figure also includes time spent watching videos about restoring optimal boiler pressure, which started as a spin-off hobby and ended with me having to dismantle a shelf so I could reach the relevant valves.

30 Years I have been married, it turns out. It’s amazing how these things creep up on you, in spite of the ample warning. Although the 30-year mark caught us both by surprise – we forgot to plan a party, or anything – I like to think this is because the time has simply flown by. I wanted to ask my wife if she felt the same, but we’re not speaking at the moment.

11.3 Hours spent watching YouTube videos of farmers going about their daily business. This is a genre I became aware of only late in the year, and quickly became addicted to. I can’t give you a good reason for this, although the views apparently supplement flagging incomes, and some farmers now make more from YouTube than they do from farming. I just find it soothing to watch people spread slurry, drive posts, fix gates and add and remove various tractor attachments. Even better, the pleasure I derive from this creates no corresponding desire to join in.

11 Friends, acquaintances and strangers who, after I revealed in print that for complex reasons I am unable to say “Torquay” out loud, tried to find a way to make me say it anyway. They were to be disappointed. A similar number tried to do the same with the word “pergola” but that’s a different issue. I can say pergola; I simply choose not to.

2 Haircuts the dog had to have. Both times the cat thought his newly shorn friend was a different dog altogether, and as a consequence went and hid under the washing machine for 48 hours. Don’t let anyone tell you cats aren’t stupid.

Happy new year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Time Out Global

These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more

Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Crystal Jackson

5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy