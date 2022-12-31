Read full article on original website
Angela Moxley
2d ago
Burocracy at its finest pay management huge amounts plus and cut customer service and drivers Whatever you want to call it ltd /emx the only reason it's still around is all the free government money they get and honestly its been dying since the day it started I would not ride one of those busses ever they stink people are rude and you can die so there is that 😢 River rd if they actually do it is going to be a mess from hell if they do it
Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community
The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
kptv.com
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
kqennewsradio.com
BICYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, CITED FOR A TRAFFIC COLLISION
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was cited for a traffic collision in Roseburg Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 p.m. an SUV driver was stopped on Northwest Mulholland Drive waiting to turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When the light turned green, the man started to make the turn and was struck on the passenger side near the tire, by a bicycle. The cyclist was traveling east on Garden Valley on the north side of the road. The rider did not abide the crosswalk sign for her to stop. Her bike slid and impacted the SUV.
wholecommunity.news
Resolve to check out the CERT program in 2023
Aimee Yogi and Andy Davis talk about opportunities to serve your neighbors with the Community Emergency Response Teams. Aimee Yogi and Andy Davis look at the FEMA-sponsored preparedness program, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). In 2023, they welcome all neighbors who may be hearing about the CERT program for the first time.
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
Tri-City Herald
kezi.com
Officer-involved shooting ends chase in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A chase that reportedly involved several law enforcement agencies ended near the Amtrak station in Albany after a suspect allegedly shot at a deputy. According to police communications, the incident began between 11 a.m. and Noon on January 2. A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that he had been shot at, and several units responded to attempt to apprehend the suspected shooter, who seems to have fled the scene in a vehicle. Law Enforcement Officers from the BCSO, Oregon State Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department chased the subject from the area of Peoria Road and Highway 34, through Tangent on Highway 99, and finally ended at the Amtrak station in Albany just after Noon.
kezi.com
Vehicle recovered from bottom of Walnut Grove Pond
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to salvage a vehicle from the bottom of Walnut Grove Pond on Monday, and they believe the car had been there for three decades. The LCSO said a man reported seeing a car in a pond...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
erienewsnow.com
kezi.com
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
KDRV
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
KCBY
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
Klamath Falls News
Comments / 3