A bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was cited for a traffic collision in Roseburg Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 p.m. an SUV driver was stopped on Northwest Mulholland Drive waiting to turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When the light turned green, the man started to make the turn and was struck on the passenger side near the tire, by a bicycle. The cyclist was traveling east on Garden Valley on the north side of the road. The rider did not abide the crosswalk sign for her to stop. Her bike slid and impacted the SUV.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO