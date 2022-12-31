Inflation’s impact throughout 2022 across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In 2022, nearly everything cost more with inflation even as the federal reserve hiked interest rates. East Tennesseans felt the squeeze at the pump and when it was time to pay the rent.

Early in the year, the omicron variant kept reminding people that COVID-19 was not entirely behind us and there were several empty shelves at grocery stores .

“Everything that we needed to come online in the supply chain side to increase our capacity is being hit by this surge, and we still have demand issues going on,” said Ted Stank, chancellor’s professor of Supply Chain Management at the University of Tennessee, in January.

Supply goes down, prices go up. In economics class, we learned that the market should respond with more supply and prices should fall. However, something we saw one busted inflation record after another that put pressure on groups serving the public and the people they serve.

“I’m sure gas prices have put a crimp on a lot of people trying to volunteer because it is expensive,” said Eric Friedline, a driver for Mobile Meals in July .

“Increasing house costs, and inflation and tough labor markets. It’s making it a really challenging situation and pushing a lot of people into homelessness or on the verge of it,” said Shawn Griffith, Knoxville Homeless Service Coordinator, in May .

Renters and buyers faced a hot housing market . It was down from 2021’s level but still causing problems.

“I was paying $815 a month and they raised it to $1,550,” Julie Hartlett told WATE in August, “I moved to an apartment in Lenoir City. I hated being pushed out of Knoxville into Lenoir City but I had to do what I had to do.”

“We’re close to a crisis if not in the middle of one – and a solution and addressing it couldn’t come sooner,” Hancen Sale, Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, told WATE in March.

The market cooled as the year went along. By December, realtors were expecting home sales would drop 10 to 12 percent in 2023. However, prices are still expected to increase by 3 to 5 percent, since realtors expect that more people moving into the area will keep housing demand outpacing supply .

Meanwhile, the University of Tennessee was so short of housing that it had to rent out an entire west Knoxville hotel . In addition, some students not living in the dorms were willing to camp out for a shot at an apartment close to campus .

“Maybe stop admitting this many people. You know, cause what are we going to do? Sure, they’re making money hand over foot with the amount of people they’ve admitted but the rest of us are suffering. I mean this doesn’t exactly bode well for all of us,” sophomore Sawyer Jones told WATE in October .

Supply chain shortages popped up again, this time in the baby formula aisle .

“At one point I could find it online at least but now anywhere you look, it all sold out,” Jessica Compton, a Knoxville mother, told WATE in May .

Gas prices were also seen going up during 2022.

“I’ve been putting $23 in since the gas is going up so that’s why I stop at $23. No more than $23 a week,” said Tyvone Rodgers in February.

“It’s ridiculous the way you go from $3.09 to $3.20 up to $3.50, it ridiculous,” added cab driver Tim Oglesby .

Those prices were headed in the other direction by the holiday season. Inflation also eased up a bit but did not drop. The fed faced another if smaller, interest rate increase to wrap up the year.

Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) had to navigate a problem common in 2022, not enough workers, to the point that it had to trim down bus services.

“We don’t want to be doing this. We are doing all we can to retain current employees and hire new employees and get them trained so we can bring back service,” said Isaac Thorne, KAT Transit Director, in August.

This year so many city jobs went unfilled that Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon felt she had to drum up more funding so her departments could sweeten their salaries and job offers . She was aiming to avoid more painful cuts in services or infrastructure.

“On average, City of Knoxville employees are about 10 percent below market. No wonder we are facing challenges in hiring and retention,” said Kincannon in April.

Mayor Kincannon asked for and got approval from the city council for a tax increase for better pay.

Later in the year, with higher property appraisals and the adjustment mandated by state law, the city’s certified tax rate wound up at a nearly 50-year low. Around Christmas, MTSU researchers found Tennesseans feeling more confident about the economy. That feeling echoed from Neyland Stadium , thanks to the Vols’ winning streak through much of the fall, boosting fans’ spirits and boosting business.

“It’s been crazy. it’s been as close to the late ’90s as I can remember,” said Aaron Hall, co-owner of Gus’s Good Times Deli, in October.

Leaders credited Tennessee’s business-friendly regulations for drawing more companies to the area. Firms including Hitachi, Gold Creek Foods, Ultra-safe Nuclear and ATC Drive Train announced plans to set up shop in the state.

