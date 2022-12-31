Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
Downtown Rantoul renovations on the way, hoping to draw in more people and businesses
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — Big changes are on the way to one area of Rantoul. Improvements that officials said have been in the works for months. Tuesday night, the Village Board is meeting to approve an engineering agreement. That way, a group can come in, take surveys and start getting ready for construction. Before the […]
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Terry Lake: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Terry Lake is a West Downtown Danville resident that has dug his heels in and worked tirelessly for many years. What is the consensus? “He’s a heck of a good guy.”
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon, Vermilion Co.
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Trooper Captain Bryan Pruitt said they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Macon and Vermilion County this month. These patrols allow ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in both the front and back of the vehicle […]
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Fire Fighters Called to 102 Illinois Street; 102 South State Street
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. Danville Fire Fighters responded to a fully involved house fire early this morning on the city’s east side. Firefighters were called out at 1:15 AM to 102 Illinois Street. It is believed that the home was vacant at the time of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Champaign business sees dip in holiday season sales
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Retail sales typically spike around the holidays. This year, one Champaign boutique saw the opposite. Donna Walthall, Apricot Lane’s owner, said sales were down this year compared to other holiday seasons. She thinks the winter storm just days before Christmas had an effect. Her daughter, Lindsey Murphy, is a manager at […]
One person dead in Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said one person is dead following a fire on Friday night. Crews received a report of heavy black smoke coming from a building on the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. When crews arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire. The fire department said […]
newschannel20.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Effingham Radio
FBI Springfield: Year In Review
As 2023 begins, I thought it heartening to highlight successes of your Springfield FBI Field Office from the past year so you may see the positive impact our efforts had throughout central and southern Illinois. Threats to our community come from all directions, but we’re hitting back at them full force. I continue to be impressed by the dedication of our workforce—our agents, analysts, professional staff, and task force officers who serve the public with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce passion for our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution. Our focus is on prevention, but when bad actors strike, we will not rest until we hold them accountable and work to heal victims and the community.
wmay.com
Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire
Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
Coroner identifies 72-year-old man in deadly Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in Danville on Friday. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said 72-year-old Bernard Baker of Danville was found inside the structure at the time of the fire at the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. The fire extended into […]
Coroner releases identity of Springfield women hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died Thursday after being hit by a train. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman who died after being hit by a train on her railroad crossing was 35-year-old Jessica Thompson. According to a preliminary autopsy, the coroner […]
