Spearfish, SD

KEVN

Snowy today, then mostly dry.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Common Council kills proposed TikTok Ban

The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the planning stages for years. The holidays are a time for family, but what happens when your 16-year-old daughter is missing. Pierre area doctor pens medical murder mystery book. Updated: 23 hours ago. According to the description...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rush gears up for 3 games against Utah

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush played pretty well last week winning two of three games against Tulsa. Rapid City is back on home ice again this week as it hosts Utah for three key games.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Quieter weather expected into next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many, right around average for this time of year. Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Most...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the planning stages for years. Rapid City Common Council kills proposed TikTok Ban. Members of the council received a study Tuesday morning from a professor at the Georgia Tech, saying TikTok’s threat to national security is virtually non-existent.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Deadwood

Deadwood, South Dakota, might ring a bell if you’ve seen the HBO show of the same name. Deadwood is a town for those who want to relive the Wild West, gold mining, rootin’ tootin’ days of yore. Days when everything was a little more simple and a lot more exciting. It’s a town where you feel like you’ve stepped into the past.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing woman located, officials say

RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here

According to the description on Amazon, “Sentenced” is about a family physician who has his whole life upended by a serial killer, who has an intricate understanding of the medical establishment. The physician is forced to lean into his own understanding of the medical field to track the serial killer down, and do what law enforcement can’t.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Stevens boys defeat Douglas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys basketball team defeated Douglas 60-49 Tuesday night. The Raider girls also earned a victory over Spearfish.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WATERTOWN, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff

STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Thunder girls enter new year with dominant win

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Thunder girls varsity team scored 14 goals over the new years weekend as they cruised to a doubleheader sweep over the Watertown Lakers. Ben Burns has highlights from Sunday’s matchup.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Have you seen Emily Beck?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

What are your New Year’s resolutions?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The New Year is officially here, and with that comes New Year’s resolutions. According to a survey in 2022 only 23% of people planned to make a resolution with the most popular being living healthier, losing weight, and personal improvement and happiness. We went downtown...
RAPID CITY, SD

