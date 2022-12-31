ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia decides he’s not finished, puts his name in transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has had a change of mind regarding his football future, as the sixth-year senior put his name in the transfer portal Tuesday. Gebbia was thought to have finished his career when he played two series in OSU’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida on Dec. 17. Gebbia told The Oregonian/OregonLive in November that he planned to pursue a football coaching career.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon basketball players fared in December

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during December games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 50.9% from the field, including 52.9% from three, and 83.3% from the free throw line. Tied season-high 23 points against Old Dominion.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State starts fast, holds off short-handed No. 10 UCLA 77-72

Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Oregon State survived a furious finish Sunday to pull out a 77-72 win over short-handed No. 10 UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers freshman forward came off the bench to hit eight of 10 shots, as well as securing a career high for rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was an all-around standout, as the Beavers senior had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
erienewsnow.com

Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway

CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect

EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Corvallis man shot by Oregon State Police after car chase in Linn County

A 40-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun at Corvallis police officers was shot by Oregon State Police Monday following a lengthy car chase from Corvallis to Albany. The man, whom police identified as Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, lived. He was booked into Linn County Jail on seven charges, including attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
CORVALLIS, OR
focushillsboro.com

SW Oregon Stock Prices Had a Disastrous Year

Oregon Stock Prices: Last year, several of the most well-known companies in Oregon and southwest Washington saw their stock values plummet, with most local equities falling far more precipitously than the overall markets. The region’s new firms were worst hit by the sharp reductions, particularly those who profited from the meme stock craze that preceded the epidemic and those that had a cutting-edge plan to go public in 2021 by combining with investment funds.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
FLORENCE, OR
Klamath Falls News

Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
