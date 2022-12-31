Read full article on original website
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia decides he’s not finished, puts his name in transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has had a change of mind regarding his football future, as the sixth-year senior put his name in the transfer portal Tuesday. Gebbia was thought to have finished his career when he played two series in OSU’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida on Dec. 17. Gebbia told The Oregonian/OregonLive in November that he planned to pursue a football coaching career.
How former Oregon basketball players fared in December
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during December games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 50.9% from the field, including 52.9% from three, and 83.3% from the free throw line. Tied season-high 23 points against Old Dominion.
Oregon State starts fast, holds off short-handed No. 10 UCLA 77-72
Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Oregon State survived a furious finish Sunday to pull out a 77-72 win over short-handed No. 10 UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers freshman forward came off the bench to hit eight of 10 shots, as well as securing a career high for rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was an all-around standout, as the Beavers senior had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
Taylor Donaldson of South Albany voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to South Albany’s Taylor Donaldson for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 19-25. Donaldson, a freshman on the South Albany team, scored a team-high 29 points while also having 10 rebounds for the RedHawks in a 71-66 ...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Corvallis man shot by Oregon State Police after car chase in Linn County
A 40-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun at Corvallis police officers was shot by Oregon State Police Monday following a lengthy car chase from Corvallis to Albany. The man, whom police identified as Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, lived. He was booked into Linn County Jail on seven charges, including attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
focushillsboro.com
SW Oregon Stock Prices Had a Disastrous Year
Oregon Stock Prices: Last year, several of the most well-known companies in Oregon and southwest Washington saw their stock values plummet, with most local equities falling far more precipitously than the overall markets. The region’s new firms were worst hit by the sharp reductions, particularly those who profited from the meme stock craze that preceded the epidemic and those that had a cutting-edge plan to go public in 2021 by combining with investment funds.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon
https://oregoncoastjourney.com/date-night-newport/. Date nights are a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, and Newport, Oregon, has plenty of options for couples looking to enjoy a romantic night out.
opb.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon’s tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon’s central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn’t lit until the following year because of a 19th-century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
kptv.com
Carlton family on unexpected road trip home from Florida after canceled flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As Southwest Airlines says their operations are returning to normal, one Carlton family is driving all the way home from Florida. “Keeping a positive mind on everything is probably what’s keeping us going,” Lisa Chapman said. The Chapmans had their winter break planned out...
Klamath Falls News
