Will Sister Wives return in 2023?

TLC’s Sister Wives season 17 tell-all has been making headlines for the past few weeks, but will the show return in 2023?. Sister Wives has been one of TLC‘s most talked-about shows ever since it premiered in 2010. 17 seasons and 12 years later now, it still rakes in huge numbers and has a dedicated fan base.
LPBW star Tori Roloff says daughter Lilah will undergo eye surgery this year

Little People Big World star Tori Roloff confirms her daughter Lilah is finally set to undergo eye surgery in 2023 after she and her husband Zach changed their minds about the procedure earlier this year. Lilah Roloff has been a key character in the series since her birth. After being...
Singles Inferno 2 release time in Philippines as episode 7 hits Netflix

Singles Inferno 2 release times in the Philippines are in high demand as episode 7 hits Netflix. The dating show has been releasing two episodes at a time, leaving viewers in other countries curious about when it comes out. The series is set on a private island in Korea, but...
Fans think The Circle’s singles twist ‘ruined’ season 5

The Circle season 5 has returned on Netflix but the new installment features contestants who are all presumed to be single. Given that this wasn’t the case with the previous seasons, fans aren’t too thrilled about the show’s format change-up. The new season premiered on Netflix on...
Who is Jody Glidden as Lisa Hochstein spotted out with him on New Year’s Eve?

Real Housewives Of Miami (RHOM) star Lisa Hochstein was spotted out with Jody Glidden on New Year’s Eve. Now, fans want to know more about him. Lisa is publicly going through a divorce from Lenny Hochstein at present and some fans think she’s making her feelings towards her ex clear on social media.
North West’s controversial TikToks – Cruel prank to R-rated movie confession

Without a doubt, North West has become a very popular member of the fourth generation of the Kardashian-Jenners. With 12 million followers on TikTok, the young star North West has seen some controversial moments on the app. Over the past year, North West has become a huge star in her...
Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro shares heartbreaking tribute to dad with unseen child photos

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his dad and shared childhood photos of the pair from his years growing up. The TV star, who shot to fame with his incredible masterpieces made from cake and pastries, has been entertaining the world for decades. He and his sisters came together to ensure their New Jersey store, Carlo’s Bakery, became an international success.
