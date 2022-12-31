Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police provide briefing on two officer-involved shootings from December 30
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is providing more information on what led to two fatal officer-involved shootings that occurred on the same day. The first incident happened on the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022, on the east side of town. In the...
news3lv.com
1 dead after argument led to shooting near Las Vegas Strip, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Strat Hotel and Casino. On Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m., officers reported to the 200 block of West Baltimore Ave after reports of gunfire in the area. Police said an argument between a...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for string of home break-ins in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into several Henderson homes early Saturday morning, police say. Officers responded to reports of a burglary around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to the 700 block of Nogales Drive, near Galleria Drive and U.S. 95, Henderson Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Woman accused of drunk driving in crash that killed 2 at Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities allege the driver who fled the scene of a downtown Las Vegas crash that killed two people last week showed signs of alcohol intoxication, according to an arrest report. Mykael Terrell, 28, was arrested for the collision near the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday,...
news3lv.com
Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
news3lv.com
Witnesses jumped into action after couple was struck by impaired driver
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now several flower bouquets at the corner of Alienate and Nature Park to remember Tracy Sundberg and Randy Ray, the couple that police say was killed by an impaired driver Sunday. Arby’s employees, including Venita Baros, ran outside to help the victims.
news3lv.com
Bystanders stop alleged DUI driver from fleeing scene of deadly North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver has been arrested for alleged impairment after bystanders stopped him from fleeing the scene of a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday, North Las Vegas Police said. Fernando Reyes, 21, was booked on suspicion of DUI resulting in death...
news3lv.com
Vigil to remember North Las Vegas couple killed on New Year's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small vigil on Tuesday to remember a couple who were on a North Las Vegas sidewalk when a car hit and killed them on New Year's Day. Bouquets of flowers are now on the corner of Aliante and Nature Park to remember Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Ray, who friends identified to News 3.
news3lv.com
Man dies after being stabbed by girlfriend's child
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead after trying to break up a fight between his girlfriend’s children. On Monday around 7:20 p.m., detectives responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in...
news3lv.com
87-year-old woman dies weeks after two-car crash at Summerlin intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 87-year-old woman has died nearly three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin last month, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, at Rampart and Del Webb boulevards, LVMPD said in a statement released Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
news3lv.com
Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas now recovering at The Animal Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A dog found suffering from multiple gunshots is now receiving care for his injuries at The Animal Foundation. Max was found lying on the side of a road suffering from gunshot wounds on the far east side of Las Vegas, near Frenchman Mountain. X-rays later...
news3lv.com
New Clark County sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn into office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Incoming Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill will host a community open house on Monday to greet people as the county's newest top lawman. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say McMahill will meet with the public at the Blind Center of Nevada, located at 1001 N. Bruce Street.
news3lv.com
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
news3lv.com
Exclusive one-on-one interview with new Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3's Denise Rosch was granted an exclusive one-on-one interview with Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Speaking in very general terms, addiction and mental health are at the top of the list of issues McMahill plans to tackle head-on as he works to cut crime in the valley.
news3lv.com
Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in North Las Vegas, man hospitalized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a crash that killed a woman and left one man hospitalized. On Sunday, at about 2:38 p.m., NLVPD received reports that two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle near Aliante and Nature Park. Officials said a...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas attorney shares tips on getting active with jump roping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Let's ring in 2023 on a healthy note. Shane Jasmine Young, Esq., attorney and owner of the Young Law Group, joined us to share her passion for fitness and how to get active with jump roping!
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $250k jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest is starting the year off richer after hitting a six-figure jackpot while at a Las Vegas casino. Caesars announced the jackpot, which a Caesars Rewards member won Tuesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Fremont Motel in downtown Las Vegas begins demolition process
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A once popular downtown Las Vegas motel is now being demolished as part of the city's ongoing efforts to restore the area. The Fremont Motel, located near Maryland Pkwy and Fremont St, began demolition on Thursday, December 29, and continued through the next day. A...
Comments / 0