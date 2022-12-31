ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for string of home break-ins in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into several Henderson homes early Saturday morning, police say. Officers responded to reports of a burglary around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to the 700 block of Nogales Drive, near Galleria Drive and U.S. 95, Henderson Police said in a statement.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vigil to remember North Las Vegas couple killed on New Year's Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small vigil on Tuesday to remember a couple who were on a North Las Vegas sidewalk when a car hit and killed them on New Year's Day. Bouquets of flowers are now on the corner of Aliante and Nature Park to remember Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Ray, who friends identified to News 3.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after being stabbed by girlfriend's child

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead after trying to break up a fight between his girlfriend’s children. On Monday around 7:20 p.m., detectives responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

87-year-old woman dies weeks after two-car crash at Summerlin intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 87-year-old woman has died nearly three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin last month, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, at Rampart and Del Webb boulevards, LVMPD said in a statement released Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Clark County sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn into office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Incoming Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill will host a community open house on Monday to greet people as the county's newest top lawman. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say McMahill will meet with the public at the Blind Center of Nevada, located at 1001 N. Bruce Street.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $250k jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest is starting the year off richer after hitting a six-figure jackpot while at a Las Vegas casino. Caesars announced the jackpot, which a Caesars Rewards member won Tuesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Motel in downtown Las Vegas begins demolition process

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A once popular downtown Las Vegas motel is now being demolished as part of the city's ongoing efforts to restore the area. The Fremont Motel, located near Maryland Pkwy and Fremont St, began demolition on Thursday, December 29, and continued through the next day. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV

