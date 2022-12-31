ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Matilda to Happy Valley: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

 4 days ago
Leave those kids alone … Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. Photograph: Dan Smith/Sony Pictures UK/Tristar Pictures

Going out: Cinema

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Sing-Along

Out now

If you’ve got a home full of kids with festive cabin fever, get everybody out of the house and along to this special sing-along edition of the recent smash hit adaptation of the West End version of Matilda. It’s guaranteed to burn off enough energy to win back a couple of hours’ peace and quiet.

Berliner Philharmoniker Live: New Year’s Eve Concert 2022

Out now

Forget queueing in the rain for an overpriced club night – the cosiest way to see in the new year is snuggled up in the cinema, with the classiest ticket in town, surely. Conductor Kirill Petrenko oversees this mixture of Russian and Italian works played by the Berliner Philharmoniker, coming to you live via satellite link.

Where Are You, Adam?

Out now

Documentarian Alexander Zaporoshchenko has made the perfect film to kickstart those virtuous new year resolutions: a full cinematic immersion into the secluded rhythms and rituals of community life in the Dochiariou monastery on the western shore of Mount Athos, an Aegean peninsula dedicated entirely to Eastern Christian monasticism.

Peter von Kant

Out now

Denis Ménochet stars as Peter von Kant, in French director François Ozon’s gender-flipped riff on Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant. Ménochet plays the famous director who lives with (and constantly humiliates and belittles) his handsome assistant Karl (Stefan Crepon). Catherine Bray

Going out: Gigs

The whole hogmanay … Pet Shop Boys. Photograph: /Erik Weiss

Pet Shop Boys

West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, New Year’s Eve

After a rapturously received greatest hits tour, which peaked this summer with an anthem-heavy Glastonbury Other Stage headline slot, pop’s greatest duo (sorry PJ & Duncan) arrive in Edinburgh to help usher in the new year. Expect artful headwear, immaculate pop and an abundance of retina-scorching lasers. Michael Cragg

National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain

Barbican Hall, London, 4 January; Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, 6 January; touring to 8 January

Alexandre Bloch is on the podium for the latest series of concerts from the cream of young instrumental talent. One of the grandest of orchestral showpieces, Strauss’s tone poem Also Sprach Zarathustra dominates the programme; before that comes Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from his opera Peter Grimes, and Anna Clyne’s dance score, RIFT. Andrew Clements

Electric Lady Big Band play Jimi Hendrix

Ronnie Scott’s, London, 6 & 7 January

On the same stage where guitar legend Jimi Hendrix played the last gig of his life in 1970, Bristol bandleader Denny Ilett leads his Hendrix tribute band in edgily reverent celebrations of 1968’s Electric Ladyland album and much more. John Fordham

Objekt

Phonox, London, New Year’s Day

If you’ve still got some energy left then allow Berlin-based producer and Mixmag’s DJ of the year (2018) TJ Hertz, AKA Objekt, to rid you of your remaining faculties. Playing the day shift from 4pm to 10pm, he then hands off to UK dance experimentalist Midland for the night. MC

Going out: Art

BLESSbeauty Hairbrush, 2019 edition of 1999 design, part of Objects of Desire. Photograph: Vitra Design Museum

Objects of Desire

Design Museum, London, to 19 February

Warm yourself up with this feast of surrealist fun. It explores the relationship between the surrealist movement and real, practical design – a truly strange conjunction. Who knew Dalí’s Lobster Telephone was made as an actual working phone for his patron Edward James? A riot of sensual sofas and fetishist fashion.

Giorgio Morandi

Estorick Collection, London, 6 January until 30 April

The most revered still-life painter of the 20th century makes a purged and simple start to the new year. Clear your head with his calm yet profound paintings of bottles, cups and jugs. He shapes the way we look at earlier still-lifes by Chardin or Zurbarán, and was arguably the first minimalist.

Turner in January

Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, New Year’s Day to 31 Jan

Every new year, the Scottish National Gallery unleashes its Turner watercolours to transport you to southern cities and stormy mountains. Turner’s audacity and radical daring make his use of watercolour dazzling – and the very opposite of what some may expect of this safe-sounding medium. Stand back and watch his fireworks.

Luke Jerram

Factory International, Manchester, New Year’s Day to 29 January

One of the year’s big cultural events will be the opening of Manchester’s Factory International. Ahead of its completion, this artist installs First Breath, a light sculpture, at the site, which will send beams of illumination into the Manchester sky. As well as the new venue, it celebrates babies born this January. Jonathan Jones

Going out: Stage

Mandela Photograph: /Helen Murray

Mandela

Young Vic, London, to 4 February

Set largely throughout Nelson Mandela’s imprisonment, this new musical focuses on the personal sacrifices he had to make to pursue his politics. Starring Michael Luwoye, who played Hamilton on Broadway. Miriam Gillinson

Wolf and Owl Live

Manchester Opera House, 5 January; Royal Festival Hall, London, 6 & 7 January

Romesh Ranganathan (the introverted, slightly nerdy Owl) and Tom Davis (the loud and geezerish Wolf) transpose their enjoyably scrappy, very-nearly-formatless chat podcast to the stage. Witness the pair dole out more of their sweetly earnest life advice and, of course, shoot plenty of the proverbial. Rachel Aroesti

Varna International Ballet

Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, 2 & 3 January; Bristol Hippodrome, 5 & 6 January; touring to 15 March

Usually at this time of year there’d be a visit from one of the Russian touring ballet companies, but in light of world events that slot is now filled by this Bulgarian company from Varna – a city with longstanding ballet connections – performing classics The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Giselle and Coppélia. Lyndsey Winship

The Ocean at the End of the Lane

The Lowry, Manchester, to 8 January, then touring

Neil Gaiman’s enthralling tale has been transformed into a theatrical feast – with jolts and joys aplenty – by writer Joel Horwood and director Katy Rudd. A man returns to the farmhouse where he once played and is swept back into his childhood. MG

Staying in: Streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE8jZ_0jzLhlI400
Family values … Matthew MacFadyen and Keeley Hawes in Stonehouse. Photograph: ITV

Stonehouse

2 January, 9pm, ITV1

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen joins forces with his real-life wife, the excellent Keeley Hawes, to bring to life the story of Labour MP John Stonehouse, who left his clothes on a Florida beach in 1974 in a failed attempt to fake his own death – the kind of bizarre true-crime tale that has pacy post-Christmas drama written all over it.

Happy Valley

New Year’s Day, 9pm, BBC One & iPlayer

Juxtaposing kitchen-sink comedy with starkly brutal action, Sally Wainwright’s cop drama one of the best shows of this century. Now, after seven years away, it returns for a third and final series, with Sarah Lancashire’s Sgt Catherine Cawood struggling to protect her teenage grandson from the influence of his rapist-murderer father, Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

Our Flag Means Death

4 January, 10pm, BBC Two & iPlayer

Fans of pirates, giddily anachronistic period sitcoms and New Zealand’s finest comedy talent, behold! This series about gentleman turned swashbuckler Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his budding romance with Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) is an exercise in endearing silliness – and features more star cameos than you can shake a rusty sword at.

Taskmaster New Year’s Treat

New Year’s Day, 9pm, Channel 4 & All 4

This annual special of the challenge-based gameshow swaps out its usual comedian contestants for good-humoured celebrities. Joining Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne this year are Carol Vorderman, Mo Farah, Radio 1’s Greg James, musician Self Esteem and Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg. RA

Staying in: Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDr61_0jzLhlI400
Cult of the Lamb. Photograph: Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb

Out now, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC

An underground hit, this darkly cute, humorous game about a resurrected sacrificial lamb has you managing a cult and slashing demons.

Strange Horticulture

Out now, Nintendo Switch, PC

Run an apothecary in the Lakes, match your customers with the plants they need, and marvel as the premise spirals into a fascinating mystery. Keza MacDonald

Staying in: Albums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KADw7_0jzLhlI400
Babyface Ray. Photograph: Flo

Babyface Ray – Mob

Out now

Detroit’s Babyface Ray – whose ascension up the ranks was recently confirmed by his inclusion in rap bible XXL’s 2022 Freshman Class – follows up January’s Face with this second album. Like his debut, Mob deals in unwavering melancholia, but buffs it up with gleaming, oversized production flourishes.

Weezer – SZNZ: Winter

Out now

Having honoured his hair-metal heroes on last year’s Van Weezer, Rivers Cuomo and his band of perpetual dorks return with the final EP of their series paying homage to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Spring, Summer and Autumn are now joined by Winter, with seven songs celebrating the bleakest season.

Mike – Beware of the Monkey

Out now

Michael Bonema made his name on the New York underground rap scene via his trademark wooziness, his albums built around a patchwork of hazy soul samples and his slowed-down flow. On his latest record, however, there are glimpses of energy, not least on the excellent Sister Nancy collaboration, Stop Worry!.

Itzy – Cheshire

Out now

On this new EP, Itzy stake their claim as K-pop’s second-best girlband behind the globe-straddling Blackpink. Their debut English single, Boys Like You, skips playfully around a typically buoyant 00s pop confection, while the frenetic title track (sadly not an ode to the north-west county) switches from coy to bolshie in a nanosecond. MC

Staying in: Brain food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaFnh_0jzLhlI400
Checking in … The Mayfair Hotel Megabuild. Photograph: Lateef Okunnu/The Garden Productions LTD

The Mayfair Hotel Megabuild

Mon, 9pm, BBC Two2 January, 9pm, BBC Two

Grand Designs meets London’s luxury hotels: this series (above) takes viewers inside a seemingly impossible six-year renovation of Claridge’s, all while it remains open to guests. We begin with builders excavating the huge basement – by hand.

Podcast

With the arrival of the new year comes the pressure for new starts. Let meditation teacher Meryl Arnett guide you into a state of calm with her series, which mixes insightful discussion on techniques with guided practice.

YouTube

Musicology channel Polyphonic blends striking archival footage with clear-sighted explainers on everything from the history of folk music in the Soviet Union to the genius of Bill Withers and the raucous story of disco. Ammar Kalia

