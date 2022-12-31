Draymond Green Makes Warriors History On Friday Night

On Friday night, Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to win their fourth game in a row.

Four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green finished his night with ten points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes of playing time.

He also made Warriors history during the game, passing Chris Mullin to become fifth all-time in three-pointers made for the franchise .

Warriors: "Draymond Green passes Chris Mullin for 5th most made threes in franchise history"

Green has now made 591 three-pointers for his career (Mullen made 590), and the next person for him to pass on the list is Tim Hardaway, who made 602.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 19-18 in their first 37 games, which has them tied with the Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 33 games (on 51.2% shooting from the field).

The former Michigan State star has been one of the essential parts of the Warriors' dynasty over the last eight seasons.

They have made the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons and won four titles in that span.

Green is the best defender and arguably the best play-maker on the team.

After a slow start to the season, the defending NBA Champions are playing much better, and they are now 16-2 in 18 games at home.

The Warriors will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks.