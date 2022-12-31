ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Draymond Green Makes Warriors History On Friday Night

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEnj6_0jzLhDTU00

On Friday night, Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to win their fourth game in a row.

Four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green finished his night with ten points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes of playing time.

He also made Warriors history during the game, passing Chris Mullin to become fifth all-time in three-pointers made for the franchise .

Warriors: "Draymond Green passes Chris Mullin for 5th most made threes in franchise history"

Green has now made 591 three-pointers for his career (Mullen made 590), and the next person for him to pass on the list is Tim Hardaway, who made 602.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 19-18 in their first 37 games, which has them tied with the Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 33 games (on 51.2% shooting from the field).

The former Michigan State star has been one of the essential parts of the Warriors' dynasty over the last eight seasons.

They have made the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons and won four titles in that span.

Green is the best defender and arguably the best play-maker on the team.

After a slow start to the season, the defending NBA Champions are playing much better, and they are now 16-2 in 18 games at home.

The Warriors will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic

It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy