Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning around 9 AM PST.late tonight at 300 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry remains at minor flood stage and is forecast to slowly recede. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Monday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/02 1:15 stage 18.4 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 18.0 FT into late this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 14.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.
Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST/1100 AM CST/ for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Geneva Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bay, Walton, Holmes and western Washington Counties through 815 AM EST/715 AM CST/ At 716 AM EST/616 AM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Geneva to 8 miles north of De Funiak Springs to near Santa Rosa Beach. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Vernon, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Freeport, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Ebro, Noma, Black, Oakwood Hills and Cluster Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SANTA ROSA AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida.
Tornado Warning issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullock; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 345 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Davisville, Society Hill, Creek Stand, Warriorstand and Fort Davis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Marion, Muscogee, Stewart by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for west central Georgia. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Muscogee; Stewart Strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain will impact portions of northern Marion, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, central Stewart, southwestern Talbot and west central Taylor Counties through 700 AM EST At 632 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Baughville to Omaha, and moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cusseta, Junction City, Geneva, North Fort Benning, Upatoi, Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld, Brantley, Juniper, Vista Terrace, Jamestown/south Fort Benning, Renfroe, Oakland, Manta, Zellobee, Omaha, Sanford, Howard, Eelbeck/West Fort Benning, Benning Hills and Benning Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 08:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northeastern Crook DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties,piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves peaking at 30 to 35 feet. * WHERE...All beaches and shorelines of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties. The most extreme conditions are expected at and south of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will begin to build through this afternoon. High surf will begin along south facing shorelines later tonight. The higher surf will spread to all areas of the coast Thursday into Thursday night. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Madison, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for north central Georgia. Target Area: Clarke; Madison; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oconee, northwestern Morgan, Clarke, northwestern Oglethorpe and southern Madison Counties through 730 AM EST At 655 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Hull to Hard Labor Creek State Park, and moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Danielsville, Lexington, Athens, Comer, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, Rutledge, North High Shoals, Colbert, Bostwick, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Bishop, Hull, Whitehall, Athens-Clarke County, Westgate Park and Diamond Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will develop this Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The cold front of a strong Pacific storm moving inland through California is expected to bring more widespread and locally heavy rainfall for late tonight into Thursday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Lamar, Monroe, Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for central and west central Georgia. Target Area: Crawford; Lamar; Monroe; Talbot; Taylor; Upson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Monroe, Upson, northwestern Crawford, northeastern Talbot, north central Taylor and southern Lamar Counties through 715 AM EST At 647 AM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Lincoln Park, or near Thomaston, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and increased chance of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...While winds should result in minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects, this storm has also exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Locations impacted include Thomaston, Barnesville, Yatesville, Culloden, Sunset Village, Lincoln Park, The Rock, Redbone Crossroads, Russellville, Brent, Musella, Sprewell Bluff State Park, Redbone, Logtown, Sunnyside, Salem, Prattsburg, Hannahs Mill, Big Lazer Creek Wma and Carsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 444 PM MST, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Snow Canyon State Park. Water has moved over Snow Canyon Road, making it impassable. The south entrance to the park is currently closed. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, and streets. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Snow Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northwestern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northwestern Florida. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 630 AM CST. * At 555 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Fort Walton Beach, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Moore, southwestern Harnett, southeastern Montgomery, northeastern Richmond, northwestern Cumberland, southwestern Lee and Hoke Counties through 730 AM EST At 650 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Hoffman to near Aberdeen to 7 miles southwest of Raeford. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Sanford, Southern Pines, Raeford, Carthage, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB and Spring Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 12/30/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches below 9000 feet. 1 to 3 feet above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Areas of reduced visibility due to blowing snow. High winds and heavy snow could result in increased avalanche danger.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt Lake Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible on the benches. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Phillips; Smith WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Kansas, Phillips and Smith Counties. In Nebraska, Fillmore, Webster and Nuckolls Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain and sleet will transition to periods of light snow early this morning, before ending by midday.
Flood Advisory issued for Coffee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Coffee, Dale and Geneva. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 535 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elba, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, New Brockton, Ariton, Lee, Kinston, Woodland Grove Church, Camp Humming Hills, Richburg, Mixons Crossroads, Arcus, Wise Mill, Clintonville, Lowry Mill, Tabernacle, Victoria, Carl Folsom A/p, Camp Alaflo Bsa and Turner Crossroads. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Gwinnett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Fulton; Gwinnett The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Crooked Creek near Norcross affecting Gwinnett and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Crooked Creek near Norcross. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of the natural flood plain begins mainly on the left bank upstream and downstream from the gauge at Spalding Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:16 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 11 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
