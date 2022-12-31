ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducey appoints 6 judges to appeals court; abortions legal up to 15 weeks; Barbara Walters dies

By Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, in his final days in office, appoints 6 judges to fill the expanded Arizona Court of Appeals.

Abortions legal: Arizona appeals court judges on Friday ruled that abortions performed in the state by licensed physicians are legal up to 15 weeks.

Barbara Walters, a legendary journalist who interviewed world leaders and created "The View," has died at 93.

Today, you can expect it to be partly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Cloudy at night, with late showers and a low near 53 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.
  • In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
  • In 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.
  • In 2020, authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration. (Steven Brandenburg, an admitted conspiracy theorist who believed vaccines were the product of the devil, would be sentenced to three years in prison.)
  • In 2021, Betty White, a television mainstay for more than 60 years who brought a combination of sweetness and edginess to shows including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” died less than three weeks before she would have turned 100.

